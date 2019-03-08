Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Teenage sprint star reveals gruelling effort to reach Olympic dream

PUBLISHED: 16:08 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 12 October 2019

Serena Grace, 16, with coach Mike Utting, at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: Submitted

Serena Grace, 16, with coach Mike Utting, at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: Submitted

Archant

From revising trackside to talking to your coach about periods, a 16-year-old sprint star has revealed what it takes to go from teenage girl to world class athlete.

Serena Grace, 16, won two gold medals for team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: SubmittedSerena Grace, 16, won two gold medals for team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: Submitted

Serena Grace from Norwich is only 16, but has already been competing on the international athletics stage for nearly seven years.

The young athlete, who runs the 60m, 100m and 200m, was spotted while she was still at primary school, and joined the City of Norwich Running Club, who she still competes for.

In July, the Notre Dame High School student scooped two gold medals in Bucharest, Romania, while representing Team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games.

Currently ranked number one in the East of England in 100m and 200m, Serena's mother, Vanessa Butcher, describes her running style as "effortless", which is deceptive, considering the rigorous training regime the 16-year-old maintains.

Serena Grace, 16, won two gold medals at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: SubmittedSerena Grace, 16, won two gold medals at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

Racking up more than 10 hours training a week, alongside studying for A-levels, Serena has had to think outside the box to keep her busy life on track.

She said: "When I was studying for my GCSEs I revised while I was at competitions, in between races by the track. A lot of people end up dropping out of training while they do exams but it has a big impact even missing one week of training."

Serena believes the demanding schedule is one of the reasons many girls give up sport once they hit their teens.

Serena Grace, 16, won two gold medals for team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: SubmittedSerena Grace, 16, won two gold medals for team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: Submitted

She said: "A lot of people my age want to spend their time hanging out with their friends in the city or they get into relationships and that's hard to juggle."

For the 16-year-old, her coach, Mike Utting, is a constant source of motivation, and has supported the youngster and her mother since they met five years ago.

Serena said: "Your coach gets you through bad days and you have to be honest about it. If you're stressed, having doubts or on your period for example.

"It all has an impact on your performance. Mike is good at reminding me of the long game. I'm aiming for the Olympics and one race doesn't change that."

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Stop or you will kill him’ - what sister told men in Norwich knife attack

Connor Farley, Brandon Green and Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

School in Norwich wins top prize in the country

The head girl team at Norwich High School for Girls. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Stop or you will kill him’ - what sister told men in Norwich knife attack

Connor Farley, Brandon Green and Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

School in Norwich wins top prize in the country

The head girl team at Norwich High School for Girls. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich restaurant launches Halloween afternoon tea

A taster of what's in store at the Halloween Teas at The Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams.

Landlady who crashed motorbike after drinking and taking drugs claims she suffered abuse from locals

Police were called to a crash at Market Manor in Acle in March. Olivia Scott admitted charges of drink driving, drug driving, driving without insurance and driving without a valid test certificate. Picture Google.

‘We want the best treatment for her’ - fundraiser for toddler’s life-changing operation nears £40,000

Harper Sharrocks, three, with her parenrs Natasha and Steve Sharrocks. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Teenage sprint star reveals gruelling effort to reach Olympic dream

Serena Grace, 16, with coach Mike Utting, at the International Federation for Catholic Schools Games. Photo: Submitted

Seven thrifty friends launch new vintage clothes store

The seven ladies who have formed The Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists