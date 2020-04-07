Run Norwich 2020 rearranged after agreement reached with East Coast 10K

The start of the 10k Run Norwich 2019 on Gentleman's Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Organisers of Run Norwich have announced a rearranged date for the 2020 edition of the popular 10km fund-raising event, after coming to an agreement with the organisers of the East Coast 10K.

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich 2019 event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich 2019 event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The full allocation of 8,500 entrants had already been sold for the original date of Sunday, July 19, and organisers had last month informed runners that they would be regularly assessing the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) has now announced a new date of Sunday, October 18 (9.30am start), with all entries still valid and entry transfer details published.

The health emergency has already seen the athletics calendar facing huge challenges on a global scale, with events such as the London and Boston marathons postponed alongside the 2020 Olympics, with the City of Norwich Half Marathon moved from April 5 to October 25.

The new Run Norwich date of October 18 has been announced after negotiations with several other parties, including Great Yarmouth Runners and Great Yarmouth Borough Council in agreeing to reschedule the East Coast 10K for Sunday, November 29, to avoid a clash.

Runners taking part in Run Norwich 2019 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Runners taking part in Run Norwich 2019 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A CSF spokesperson explained: “Run Norwich is the largest and most critical of the Community Sports Foundation’s annual fund-raising events, many of which are under threat or being rescheduled at this incredibly challenging time.

“The money raised annually from Run Norwich helps the Foundation to continue its vital work in the community for people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged backgrounds, work which will become even more important in the coming months as our community relies on our support to bounce back during this difficult time.

“In addition, we have partnered with 12 other local causes this year to provide them with fund-raising places in Run Norwich; each of these causes are under similar pressure to sustain their services for the groups that they support.

“Put simply, we and these other worthy causes cannot afford to cancel the event for 2020, or gamble by waiting to see if Run Norwich can take place on the usual weekend.

Runners pass by Timber Hill on the Run Norwich 2019 route. Pic: Lauren Cope. Runners pass by Timber Hill on the Run Norwich 2019 route. Pic: Lauren Cope.

“In addition, Run Norwich brings a large number of people together for a joyous celebration of running and our amazing city; the benefits of staging this event are more than just the essential fundraising it creates.

“Run Norwich increases footfall to city centre businesses, it gives people a goal on their road to fitness, or a challenge to complete in memory of lost loved ones.

“It brings people together in a way that we can only dream about at this time of isolation and separation, and we are desperate to put on that amazing morning for you all when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber and the club's business and project director Zoe Ward started Run Norwich 2019 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber and the club's business and project director Zoe Ward started Run Norwich 2019 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2020 event will be the sixth year of Run Norwich, with over £500,000 raised for various charities since the race’s inaugural event in the city centre in 2015.

As well as having to consider the uncertainty surrounding Norwich City’s games later in the year, with the route including a loop of the Canaries’ Carrow Road stadium, Run Norwich had to coordinate with a host of other rescheduled events and manage its own resources.

A new date has been achieved thanks to the cooperation of the East Coast 10K organisers though, with Andrew Baker, the chairman at Great Yarmouth Road Runners, saying: “The Great Yarmouth East Coast 10k is organised by Great Yarmouth Road Runners and Great Yarmouth Borough Council and I’m very pleased that we could all work together with Run Norwich to organise a new date for our race of November 29, meaning Run Norwich can successfully go ahead on October 18.

“This now gives all the Run Norwich runners the opportunity to compete at both events and means all the various charities involved can benefit from much needed donations from both races. The East Coast 10k has been a big event for Great Yarmouth for many years and last year’s race was the largest yet, so we’re really looking forward to this year’s event.”

Run Norwich pulls in thousands of supporters each year Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Run Norwich pulls in thousands of supporters each year Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

CSF intends to support the rescheduled East Coast 10k with its marketing and volunteering resources as a show of thanks and to help ensure the success of the annual event.

The CSF statement concluded: “We would like to also thank Neil Featherby and SportLink Running & Fitness (East Coast 10k sponsors) for their help, advice and flexibility over the date change.

“In addition, we have had a conversation with the Aylsham Runners and offered our apologies for the date clash with the brand new Blickling Half, which will also take place on October 18. We encourage anyone who is unable to secure a place for Run Norwich 2020 to consider this new event, which takes place through the grounds of Blickling Hall.”

Those unable to make the new date for Run Norwich, who are unable to transfer their place, will be issued refunds between June 1 and June 5. For full details about entry, transfers and refunds, go to RunNorwich.co.uk.