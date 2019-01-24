Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Entries for Run Norwich 2019 are open

24 January, 2019 - 09:51
Entries for Run Norwich 2019 are open. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Entries for Run Norwich 2019 are open. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Entries for Run Norwich 2019 are open.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to enter with general entry places costing £24 (affiliated to UK Athletics Club) or £26 (unaffiliated).

Last year saw the event sold out in a matter of weeks with a record 7,000 entries, and demand for places is expected to be equally high for the 2019 race, which takes place on Sunday, July 21 - two weeks earlier than the three previous years.

Anyone who wishes to run for one of the official race charities - CSF, The Nancy Oldfield Trust or Headway - Norfolk & Waveney - can enter if they commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity.

The 10K race is for runners of all abilities, so whatever your level of experience, entries are welcome. The route passes some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral, and Carrow Road.

Sign up for the race here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Shy street cat who has ‘been in the wars’ in need of safe haven

Braveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

D-Day veteran claims he is being “treated like muck” after council declines to offer funding for care home

Normandy veteran Len Mann, from Norwich, said he has been refused support from the county council to pay for assisted living fees. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Police on the hunt for wanted man in Norwich

Robert Smith. Photo: Norfolk police

Where does your child’s school rank in secondary school league tables?

Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists