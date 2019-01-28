Run Norwich 2019 close to selling out

Run Norwich 2019 is close to selling out. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

There are fewer than 500 places remaining for Run Norwich 2019.

Places went on general sale last Thursday and has seen unprecedented demand for the race, which takes place on Sunday, July 21 - two weeks earlier than the three previous years.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to enter with general entry places costing £24 (affiliated to UK Athletics Club) or £26 (unaffiliated).

Anyone who wishes to run for one of the official race charities - CSF, The Nancy Oldfield Trust or Headway - Norfolk & Waveney - can enter if they commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity.

The 10K race, which has a maximum entry of 7,000 runners, is for all abilities, so whatever your level of experience, entries are welcome. The route passes some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral, and Carrow Road.

Sign up for the race here.