Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It’s all about the Solo at Rollesby Broad

16 January, 2019 - 12:06
A bit of a blow for Ian Ayres and Tamsin Hghfield at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart Highfield

A bit of a blow for Ian Ayres and Tamsin Hghfield at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart Highfield

Archant

After a short delay for some deliberation, a small fleet of seven boats set out for the one and only race in definitely top end racing conditions at Rollesby Broad.

A lighter momenrt for Tamsin Highfield and Matt Boreham at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart HighfieldA lighter momenrt for Tamsin Highfield and Matt Boreham at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart Highfield

Several competitors began racing five minutes early, with only two starting at the proper time. Race Officer Chris Mann abandoned for a proper restart. With a wipe-out squall taking out the entire four-strong Laser contingent in the last minute before the restart none of them made it to the windward mark.

Ian Ayres (Solo) and Tamsin Highfield (Streaker) in mid-beat had to duck Matt Boreham (Solo) who had taken the opposite route. Ayres reached the windward mark a couple of boat lengths in front. Highfield tried to pinch the mark and on a lighter day would probably not have got rolled in to windward as the wind backed on her. Boreham took avoidance action and the race looked decided. Ayres extended away but Boreham’s ‘wet moment’ allowed Highfield to catch up before her second capsize left her in third.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m gutted for him’ – England skipper feels for Norfolk star Stone as injury ends West Indies tour early

Olly Stone's tour of West Indies with England has come to a premature finish Picture: David Davies/PA

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stat attack: Rhodes has provided good support but Pukki is so important to City

Jordan Rhodes, pictured celebrating a goal at Sheffield United in August, has been competing with Teemu Pukki, left, for City's lead striker role this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists