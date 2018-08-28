Search

Robert Lambert eager to lead from the front again for King’s Lynn Stars

PUBLISHED: 09:14 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:14 21 October 2018

Robert Lambert - the Star of the show for Kings Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

Robert Lambert - the Star of the show for Kings Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Robert Lambert says he would love to be back with the King’s Lynn Stars next season.

Lambert scooped two awards at the King’s Lynn Speedway Supporters Club end of season party after a remarkable year on a personal level.

Stars’ supporters rewarded Lambert for his efforts, by voting him Rider of the Year and Team Rider of the Year.

Lambert said: “It’s has really been an awesome season, I have really kicked on my performances and I am pleased with that because I never expected it to be such a good season.

“I am really over the moon with how things have gone and to get Rider of the Year here is a great achievement for me, and it wasn’t something I was expecting.

“It has been an awesome season for me at King’s Lynn and also for the club, so it’s great to end it on a high like this.

“I think at the end of the year we were really able to see me and Erik (Riss) were team riding really well, and I always try to team ride if I’m in the right position.

“It’s always a good feeling when you’re able to do that, and it’s always great to do it around the Adrian Flux Arena because it’s pretty easy to do around here.

“I’m pleased to be able to do that with my team-mates, and to be voted Team Rider of the Year is another great achievement; it’s always nice to win silverware personally despite not being able to win any as a team this year.”

The 20-year-old Stars skipper led his team superbly, and he would like nothing better than being able to return to King’s Lynn next year.

He added: “It was a team effort this year – we win as a team and we lose as a team.

“We just lacked a bit at the end in the play-offs with injuries and things like that. We fell away despite there only being a few points in it, the better team won in the end.

“I would love to be back here, we just need to have some talks on how things can move forward with me, and also as a club. I am pretty confident we can get something sorted, and everyone will just have to wait to see if there is any news.

Dane Thomas Jorgensen was voted Entertainer of the Year and his fellow countryman Michael Palm Toft received the award for Most Improved Rider of the Year after his excellent performances at reserve this season.

