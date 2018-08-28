Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

He’s back! Robert Lambert to lead King’s Lynn Stars in 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:53 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 27 December 2018

Robert Lambert is returning to King's Lynn Stars for the 2019 season Picture: Taylor Lanning

Robert Lambert is returning to King's Lynn Stars for the 2019 season Picture: Taylor Lanning

2018 Action Plus

Robert Lambert will be back racing as skipper of King’s Lynn Stars next season.

The British champion and World Pairs silver medallist is the first name on the Stars team sheet for 2019 as they look to go one better than last season when they finished runners-up in the Premiership Grand Final.

It’s a fine start to their team announcements as they prepare for the new campaign which is likely to start in April with regular Monday night racing.

Norfolk born and bred Lambert, who also races regularly in Poland and Germany, is delighted to be back at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“King’s Lynn is my local club and after the season we had I always wanted to come back,” he said. “We had a great team spirit and Dale Allitt did a great job as manager for us. We’re already in training for next season and we are obviously looking to go one better than last season after finishing runners-up.

“It’s a good club and we had some good times this season which we need to build on and I believe we can do that. There’s so much to look forward to for the team and on an individual basis I’m really looking forward to a big year ahead.

“I want to thank all my sponsors, team members, family and fans for all their support. Sponsorship is a vital part of professional sport and I want all my sponsors to know how much I appreciate and value their support. I will continue to do my very best in 2019 to push their brand forward by being successful once again.”

Stars team boss Dale Allitt said: “It goes without saying that Robert is an integral part of our club. He’s been with us in some capacity since 2013 and I’m sure everyone was as delighted as I was to see the huge progression he made throughout 2018.

“He became British champion, he won the British Under-21 title again and he performed terrifically well in Speedway of Nations as well as the World and European Under-21s and the Speedway European Championships.

“So that tells you just how he stepped things up to another level this year and for King’s Lynn he was exceptional.

“He finished second only to Jason Doyle in the league averages and that really is some achievement when you look at the standard and quality of heat-leaders in the top flight.

“He was a real leader both on and off track and he really is someone who inspires everyone around him.

“Robert’s career is only going in one direction and 2019 should be another really big year for him.

“We’re delighted to have him back at King’s Lynn, we’re delighted to have him back as No.1 and captain and we’re sure this is one of the signings supporters were desperate to see confirmed first.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams.

Brighton v Arsenal: PREVIEW

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (centre) with players during a training session at London Colney, PA

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Women urged to have breast cancer screening as take-up rate falls

Women in Norfolk and Waveney have been urged to attend breast cancer screening, as figures show the rates are falling. Photo: utah778/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists