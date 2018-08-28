Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich man to represent Britain in World Gliding Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:10 10 January 2019

Peter Carter from NorwPeter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up JWGC’s in Hungary this summer.ich has been confirmed in the British team line up JWGC’s in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter Carter

Peter Carter from NorwPeter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up JWGC’s in Hungary this summer.ich has been confirmed in the British team line up JWGC’s in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter Carter

Archant

A man from Norwich has been chosen to represent Team GB in the Junior World Gliding Championships (JWGC) this summer.

Peter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up for the JWGC’s in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter CarterPeter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up for the JWGC’s in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter Carter

Peter Carter, 23 from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up for the JWGC’s in Hungary this summer.

He was first introduced to gliding by his dad at the age of 13 and immediately became more and more passionate about the sport.

British Gliding team manager, Graham Garnett said: “Many will go on to represent their nation as seniors” - something which Peter hopes to achieve someday.

For now, Peter just ‘wants to carry on flying’ and is preparing for the upcoming competition this summer.

When asked about why he likes gliding so much Peter said: “It is the freedom which comes with the sport and the exhilaration.”

Peter’s passion has pushed him to compete in this sport, instruct in New Zealand and also study Mechanical Engineering at Loughborough University.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

Man arrested in connection with Norwich sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists