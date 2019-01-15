Gallery

parkrun round-up: Young runner showing her promise as first female at Thetford

Another bumper weekend for parkrun in our region as Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Gorleston

Lowestoft

The Lowestoft event topped the 400 mark once again on Saturday as 409 runners took part.

They were led home by Jim Burgess (Waveney Valley AC) in 17:51 with Matthew Sutton (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 18:37. Oliver Jones (Norfolk Gazelles AC) was third in 18:47.

Louise White (Vegan Runners) enjoyed her first parkrun at Lowestoft as she was first female in 19:55 with Polly Davies second in 20:39. Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 20:49.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Gerard GIBSON, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Louise MCCURDY, Arron MCKOY, Liam MULLEN, Colin MULLEN, Christine MUTTITT, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Samuel STEVENS

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) led the 406 runners home at King’s Lynn in 16:33.

Peter Holmes (Ely Runners) was second in 17:11 with Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) third in 17:55.

Jennifer McBain (Alchester RC) was first female in 20:00 with Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) second in 20:37. Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:13.

Volunteers: Jane ASHBY, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Hannah FISHER, Jannis KOULMAN, Emma LANGLEY, Andrew MERRETT, Reuben MERRETT, Geoff A PALMER, Bharti PATEL, Jon PLUMB, Isabel SCHROODER, Helen. SEWELL, Mandie THORPE, Paul VERRANDO, Pablo WALSINGHAM, John WELBOURN, Jamie YOUNGS

Thetford

David Loomes (Thetford AC) was first through the finisher’s funnel at Thetford in 18:38.

A total of 320 runners took part in the latest event with Stuart Farmer coming second in 19:46 and Ian Henderson third in 19:53.

Junior runners Billie-Jordan Butler (Huub Academy) was first female in 22:03 with Heidi Teixera second in 22:13. Nik Greenough was third in 23:45.

Volunteers: Lacie BAILEY, Anne BENION, Bethany BRIGHTON, Harrison BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Jennie CHAMBERLAIN, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Richard CREWE, Linda CUSACK, Sarah DAGLESS, Jules DRING, Paige MCADAM, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Terry PATRICK, Lisa STONE, Gary WARD, Graham WILLIAMS

Gorleston

Robert Chenery took the first finisher token at Gorleston as he led the 335-strong field home in 17:29.

Youngster Billy Girling was second in 18:20 with Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners) third in 18:32.

Louise Bernasconi set a new personal best as first female in 21:31 with Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) second in 22:25. Penny Studley was third in 22:54.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, John BOUND, Julie DOUGLAS, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Larli SMITH, Lyn SNOWLING, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

