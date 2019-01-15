Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

parkrun round-up: Young runner showing her promise as first female at Thetford

15 January, 2019 - 13:51
Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Richard Knibb

Another bumper weekend for parkrun in our region as Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Gorleston

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

The Lowestoft event topped the 400 mark once again on Saturday as 409 runners took part.

They were led home by Jim Burgess (Waveney Valley AC) in 17:51 with Matthew Sutton (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 18:37. Oliver Jones (Norfolk Gazelles AC) was third in 18:47.

Louise White (Vegan Runners) enjoyed her first parkrun at Lowestoft as she was first female in 19:55 with Polly Davies second in 20:39. Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 20:49.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Gerard GIBSON, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Louise MCCURDY, Arron MCKOY, Liam MULLEN, Colin MULLEN, Christine MUTTITT, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Samuel STEVENS

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) led the 406 runners home at King’s Lynn in 16:33.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Peter Holmes (Ely Runners) was second in 17:11 with Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) third in 17:55.

Jennifer McBain (Alchester RC) was first female in 20:00 with Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) second in 20:37. Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:13.

Volunteers: Jane ASHBY, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Hannah FISHER, Jannis KOULMAN, Emma LANGLEY, Andrew MERRETT, Reuben MERRETT, Geoff A PALMER, Bharti PATEL, Jon PLUMB, Isabel SCHROODER, Helen. SEWELL, Mandie THORPE, Paul VERRANDO, Pablo WALSINGHAM, John WELBOURN, Jamie YOUNGS

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Thetford

David Loomes (Thetford AC) was first through the finisher’s funnel at Thetford in 18:38.

A total of 320 runners took part in the latest event with Stuart Farmer coming second in 19:46 and Ian Henderson third in 19:53.

Junior runners Billie-Jordan Butler (Huub Academy) was first female in 22:03 with Heidi Teixera second in 22:13. Nik Greenough was third in 23:45.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Lacie BAILEY, Anne BENION, Bethany BRIGHTON, Harrison BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Jennie CHAMBERLAIN, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Richard CREWE, Linda CUSACK, Sarah DAGLESS, Jules DRING, Paige MCADAM, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Terry PATRICK, Lisa STONE, Gary WARD, Graham WILLIAMS

Gorleston

Robert Chenery took the first finisher token at Gorleston as he led the 335-strong field home in 17:29.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

Youngster Billy Girling was second in 18:20 with Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners) third in 18:32.

Louise Bernasconi set a new personal best as first female in 21:31 with Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) second in 22:25. Penny Studley was third in 22:54.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, John BOUND, Julie DOUGLAS, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Larli SMITH, Lyn SNOWLING, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard CreweThetford parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Richard Crewe

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo WalsinghamKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo Walsingham

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo WalsinghamKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo Walsingham

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo WalsinghamKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo Walsingham

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo WalsinghamKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Pablo Walsingham

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 12th January 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after police discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine

The driver of this car tested positive for cocaine. Picture: Norwich Police

Keep an eye out for motorcyclists - especially us older, greyer types

Paul Beamish
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists