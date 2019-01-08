Gallery

parkrun round-up: Matt Pyatt leads home record field at King’s Lynn

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun events at King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Thetford

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was over a minute-and-a-half ahead of the rest of the record field as he led the 426 parkrunners home at King’s Lynn.

Darren Easter (Dereham Runners AC) was second in 17:51 whilst Peter Ward (North Gloucestershire Orienteering Club) was third in 18:05.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:24 with Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) second in 20:58. Irena Marcinek (Renegade Runners) was third in a new personal best of 21:52.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Andrew BARRETT, David BRAMMER, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Thomas ELSDON, Sutton FRANKLIN, Jessica FRANKLIN, Louise FRANKLIN, Katie HUNT, Laurie JAMES, Jannis KOULMAN, Sarah LAMB, Emma LANGLEY, Paul MACLEAN, Bharti PATEL, Fabia POLLARD, Isabel SCHROODER, Phillip SEAMAN, Deborah SHEILS, Paul VERRANDO, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Chloe WALSINGHAM

Lowestoft

Robert Trevor (Havering Athletic Club) set a new personal best of 17:25 on his way to being first through the finisher’s funnel at Lowestoft.

An impressive 371 runners took part as John Jervis (Lowestoft Road Runners) took second in 18:26 with youngster Jake Spooner third in 18:37 (new personal best).

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Katherine Garrity was first female in 21:54 with Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 22:45. Florence Ashdown (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 23:38.

Volunteers: Zoe CHASE, Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Nick ESSER, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda JERVIS, Jessica MILNER, Colin MULLEN, Christine MUTTITT, Helen O’BRIEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Trevor RAWSON, Steven ROFFE, Samuel STEVENS, Paul TAYLOR

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa RC) took the first finisher’s token at Gorleston in 17:26.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Chenery led the 375 parkrunners home with Marc Evans (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) second in 17:49 and Darren Honour (Team Dunerunner) third in 18:15.

Nicola Hill (Norwich Road Runners) was first female in 21:29 on her first visit to Gorleston parkrun whilst Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was second in 22:30. Louise Bernasconi was third in 22:30.

Volunteers: Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, John BOUND, Mark COLLINS, Catherine COOK, Jan DAVIS, Chris DYE, Bob FOSSEY, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Julie HUNN, William JENNER, Richard KNIBB, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Claire WILLIAMS, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Paul Calver set a new personal best of 18:17 at Thetford as the first finisher among the 287 parkrunners.

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) was second in 18:45 with Barry Wilton (Tri-Anglia) third in 18:52 - a new PB.

Eike Hausler (Eastern Veterans AC) set a new PB of 21:54 as first female ahead of Heidi Teixera in second (21:56). Nicci Clark (Harling AC) was third in 22:58.

Volunteers: Colin CHAMBERLAIN, Mick COLLEDGE, Samuel FLEET, Tony FRIEND, Tim GUNTER, Sean HASSEY, George JONES, Imogen JONES, Kelly MCGILL, Lucas MEASURES, Katharine MOLD, Sharon NASH, Shirley STANDLEY, Melanie STURMAN, Magda VAN LEEUWEN, Millie VENDY, Carri VENDY, Toby VENDY, Graham WADE, Lisa WORSNOP, Hugh WORSNOP, Sam WORSNOP, Meggie WORSNOP

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 5th January 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 5th Janaury 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 5th Janaury 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 5th Janaury 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 5th Janaury 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke