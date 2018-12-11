Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

parkrun round-up: Christopher Meadows first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft as veteran posts impressive time

11 December, 2018 - 14:05
Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun scene at Lowestoft, Gorleston, Thetford and King’s Lynn

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

Christopher Meadows (Waveney Valley AC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft in 18:34.

Veteran runner Robert Cheverton (Lowestoft Road Runners) was 50 seconds behind in an impressive time of 19:24 with Tom Galley (Lowestoft Road Runners) third in 19:40.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 21:08 whilst Lisa Knights set a new personal best of 22:04 in second. Gabriella Fox (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:44 (new PB).

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Daren COULTER, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, Robin JONES, Sharon LAKEY, Daniella LIFFEN, Ali LOCK, Jessica MILNER, Tom MOORE, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Trevor RAWSON

Gorleston

Ipswich JAFFA’s Robert Chenery was first home at Gorleston in 17:21.

Marc Evans of Great Yarmouth Road Runners was second in 18:08 whilst junior runner Billy Girling was third in 18:14.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was first female in 22:34 with Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) second in 23:04. Emma Dawson (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 24:50.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, John BONE, Andrew DORMER,, Julie DOUGLAS, Chris HARBORD, Lee HARVEY, Clare HODGES, Andrew KIRK, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Tony LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Jane MIDDLETON, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Simon SMITH, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Elaine STONE, Penny STUDLEY, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WILLIAMSON, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford

Daniel Cook of Northampton Road Runners took the first token at Thetford with a new personal best of 18:24.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Club mate Rosanna Andrews was second overall in 19:20 as first female whilst Stuart Farmer was third overall in 19:31.

Abbie Ruggles was second female in 25:25 whilst Sarah Dunsdon (Run Mummy Run) was third in 25:28.

Volunteers: Emily CLAYSON, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Suzanne FLEET, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Katherine JONES, Bridget MARTYN, Paige MCADAM, Benedict MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Gill MUNDAY, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Rita SMITH, Melanie STURMAN, Graham WADE, Robert WHITTAKER, Trish WILLIAMS, Gloria WILLIAMS

King’s Lynn

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was first home at King’s Lynn in 16:34.

Ed Stevens was more than a minute behind in second in 17:39 on his first taste of the Lynn event whilst Ivo Gormley (GoodGym) was third in 18:12.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:42 whilst Debbie Schwarz of West Norfolk AC was second in 22:23. Samantha Stringer was third in 24:35.

Volunteers: Jane ASHBY, Beryl BARBER, Jon BENSTEAD, Judith BERRY, Michael ENNIS, Maria Frances FRARY, Terence GAMBLE, Paul MACLEAN, Roger PARTRIDGE, Jit PATEL, Jackie PATERSON, Fabia POLLARD, Isabel SCHROODER, Mark SOUTHWOOD, Trudy WALKER, Jamie YOUNGS

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Daren CoulterLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Daren Coulter

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Daren CoulterLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Daren Coulter

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Daren CoulterLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Daren Coulter

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Gary Walker

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Video ‘We’ve been through a lot together’ – Former skipper thrilled to share special Canaries return with Hoolahan

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan beack at Carrow Road to announce their special celebration match PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video City legend Hoolahan hoping for a ‘great day out’ as celebration game at Carrow Road is revealed

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy