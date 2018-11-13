parkrun round-up: Craig Renton enjoys his first taste of Thetford with fine run

Visiting Sheffield runner takes first token at Thetford as Mark Armstrong rounds up the local parkrun scene

Thetford

Craig Renton (Sheffield Running Club) enjoyed his first time at Thetford as he led the 246-strong field home in 18:25.

Andrew Buckley was second in 18:30 with Chidubem Amadi third in 18:35.

Hannah Maher (City of Norwich AC) was first female in 21:17 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 21:33. Heidi Teixera was third in 22:42.

King’s Lynn

Jacob Kelman led the 353 parkrunners at King’s Lynn home on Saturday in 18:03.

The Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds member was six seconds ahead of Lynn first timer Alan Williams 18:09 with Neil Stapleton (Ryston Runners AC) third in 18:37.

Irena Marcinek set a new personal best of 22:32 as first female with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) second in 22:49. Helen Foster (UK Mudd Queens) was third in 23:26.

Lowestoft

Ipswich Harriers youngster Sam Stevens was first at Lowestoft in 17:42 with Christopher Meadows (Waveney Valley AC) second in a new personal best time of 18:08.

Chris Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 18:21.

Tia Gibson set a new personal best of 20:32 as first female, as did Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) in second with a time of 20:47. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 21:45.

Gorleston

Robert Chenery was first home at Gorleston Cliffs, well ahead of the other 318 runners as he took the first finisher’s token in 17:26.

Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was second in 18:01 with Billy Girling third in the same time - a new personal best.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 19:57 with Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) second in 20:01. Allyna Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was third in 22:01.

