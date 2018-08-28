Gallery

parkrun round-up: Brett takes the first finishers’ token thanks to new PB

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Runners out in force around the local parkrun scene as Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Gorleston, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Thetford

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

Robert Chenery led the 337-strong field home at Lowestoft in 16:51 at the weekend.

The Ipswich JAFFA runner was just four seconds ahead of youngster Samuel Stevens (Ipswich Harriers), who set a new personal best of 16:55. Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) in 18:02.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 18:06 whilst junior runner Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) was second with a new personal best of 19:47. Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) equalled her personal best of 21:10 in third place.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Nikki MACDONALD, Chris MATTHEWS, Arron MCKOY, Jessica MILNER, Helen O’BRIEN, Rob OGELSBY, Gary PEMBROKE, Trevor RAWSON, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE

Gorleston

Cameron Brett (Rolls Royce Harriers) set a new personal best of 17:07 on his way to being first through the finishers’ funnel at Gorleston.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Harry Allcock (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 17:43 whilst Matthew Catchpole was third in 18:27 in his first time at Gorleston.

Alice Bates (Rugby & Northampton AC) set a new personal best of 20:01 as first female whilst Justine Fawcett (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 21:02. Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 21:32.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Christine ASHE, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, John BOUND, Corinne BRYANT, Myles DUFFIELD, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Tony HARDY, Melanie HOWELL, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Gary PILLAR, Vicky QUANTRILL, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Brenda WILKINSON, Jean WITHINGTON, Jo WOODGATE

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

King’s Lynn

Charlie Wakefield (Ryston Runners AC) set an impressive personal best of 16:29 on his way to taking the first finisher’s token at King’s Lynn.

Ryan Jones (Fenland Running Club) was second in 17:55 with junior runner Toby Hayton (Ryston Runners AC) third in 18:02.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:26 with Katrina Wasteney (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:45. Hayley Hawes (Ryston Runners AC) was third in 22:27.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Volunteers: Steve BENNINGTON, Judith BERRY, Joanna CAIN, Paul CARTER, David DIMECH, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Monica FREEMAN, Jane GREENWOOD, James HERON, Kevin HOWLETT, Katie HUNT, Jannis KOULMAN, Ian MILBURN, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Matt PYATT, Jeffrey REED, Jennie SHINGFIELD, Jean STREETER, Catherine TIPLING, Trudy WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, John WELBOURN, Barbara WELBOURN, Helen WEST, Andy WILLIAMS

Thetford

Robert Smith (Sutton Runners) enjoyed his first experience of Thetford as he was the first runner home in 18:02.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

David Loomes (Thetford AC) was just behind in 18:39 whilst Kevin Vaughan was third in 18:49.

Natalie King was the first female in 21:16 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 21:29. Abbie Ruggles was third in 24:50.

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, Mick COLLEDGE, Peter DUNSDON, Ann ELRICK, Donna FINNEY, Richard FURNESS, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Bridget MARTYN, Paige MCADAM, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Jean STEWART, Melanie STURMAN, Ryan TAYLOR, Graham WADE

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 27th October 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke