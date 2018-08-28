parkrun round-up: Brett takes the first finishers’ token thanks to new PB
PUBLISHED: 13:44 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:44 30 October 2018
Richard Knibb
Runners out in force around the local parkrun scene as Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Gorleston, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Thetford
Lowestoft
Robert Chenery led the 337-strong field home at Lowestoft in 16:51 at the weekend.
The Ipswich JAFFA runner was just four seconds ahead of youngster Samuel Stevens (Ipswich Harriers), who set a new personal best of 16:55. Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) in 18:02.
Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 18:06 whilst junior runner Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) was second with a new personal best of 19:47. Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) equalled her personal best of 21:10 in third place.
Gorleston
Cameron Brett (Rolls Royce Harriers) set a new personal best of 17:07 on his way to being first through the finishers’ funnel at Gorleston.
Harry Allcock (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 17:43 whilst Matthew Catchpole was third in 18:27 in his first time at Gorleston.
Alice Bates (Rugby & Northampton AC) set a new personal best of 20:01 as first female whilst Justine Fawcett (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 21:02. Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 21:32.
King’s Lynn
Charlie Wakefield (Ryston Runners AC) set an impressive personal best of 16:29 on his way to taking the first finisher’s token at King’s Lynn.
Ryan Jones (Fenland Running Club) was second in 17:55 with junior runner Toby Hayton (Ryston Runners AC) third in 18:02.
Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:26 with Katrina Wasteney (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:45. Hayley Hawes (Ryston Runners AC) was third in 22:27.
Thetford
Robert Smith (Sutton Runners) enjoyed his first experience of Thetford as he was the first runner home in 18:02.
David Loomes (Thetford AC) was just behind in 18:39 whilst Kevin Vaughan was third in 18:49.
Natalie King was the first female in 21:16 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 21:29. Abbie Ruggles was third in 24:50.
