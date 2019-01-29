Gallery

parkrun round-up: Renegade Runner Matt Pyatt leads bumper field home at King’s Lynn

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun events at King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Thetford and Gorleston

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt led the 389 parkrunners home at King’s Lynn on Saturday.

The Renegade Runners’ member was first through the finishers’ funnel in 16:46 ahead of Lewis Saunders (Fenland Running Club), who set a new personal best of 17:10 in second. Stuart Kelly (East London Runners) was third in 17:27.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:03 ahead of Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) in second in 20:44. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 21:48.

Volunteers: Jane ASHBY, Andrew BARRETT, Judith BERRY, Stephanie EAGLING, Martin ELSEGOOD, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Wendy FISHER, Jannis KOULMAN, John LOVELESS, Linda MACLEAN, Rafe MANNING, Lawrence MATTHEWS, Jit PATEL, Brian PATON, Charlotte PATON, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Charlie PYATT, Isabel SCHROODER, Jeanette STAPLETON, Liz THOMSON, Charlie TODHUNTER, Bailey TOOK, Paul VERRANDO, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Helen WEST

Lowestoft

Jim Burgess (Waveney Valley AC) took the first finisher’s token at Lowestoft in 17:47.

John Jervis (Lowestoft Road Runners) was second in 18:10 whilst youngster George Browne was third male in 19:01.

Samantha Lines (Waveney Valley AC) was first female, and third overall, in 18:12, with Kathryn Skazick second in 22:10. Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:39.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Donna GIBBONS, Janet HITCHAM, Linda JERVIS, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Colin MULLEN, Steven ROFFE, Amy VALLIS

Thetford

David Loomes (Thetford AC) was first runner home in 18:20 at Thetford.

He was followed in by Thetford AC club-mates Kevin Vaughan in 18:48 in second with Simon Smith third in 18:56.

Jackie Williamson enjoyed her first taste of the Thetford event as she was first female in 20:52 whilst Sabine Schaefer was second in 21:54. Katie Buckley was third in 23:54.

Volunteers: Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Linda CUSACK, Linda DAVISON, Daniela DOS SANTOS, Wendy GAMBRILL, Tim GUNTER, Andrew HICKS, Jessica Clare MATTHEWS, Sharon NASH, Dave SANDERS, Gavin SIRIWARDENA, Melanie STURMAN, Allan TALBOT, Carri VENDY, Toby VENDY, Millie VENDY, Graham WADE, Steve WELLS

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) was well ahead of the rest of the 332-strong field at Gorleston as he clocked 16:54 in first place.

Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was second in 18:02 with Billy Girling third in 18:04.

Youngster Allyna Mukuya was first female in 21:38 with Claire Bishop second in 23:20. Carolyn Jay was third in 23:40.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, John BONE, James BOOL, John BOUND, Emma DAWSON, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Rob HALL, Chris HARBORD, Lee HARVEY, Jasmin HONOUR, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Tony LUDLAM, James LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Susan POTTER, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Karen WATERS, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

