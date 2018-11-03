Gallery

parkrun round-up: Matt Pyatt in a class of his own at King’s Lynn as first runner home

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the local parkrun scene with King’s Lynn, Thetford, Holkham, Lowestoft and Gorleston in focus

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) led the 341 parkrunners home at King’s Lynn on Saturday in 16:26.

He was almost a minute ahead of the rest of the field with Adam Matthews (Ryston Runners AC) second in 17:21 and John Hopgood (Ryston Runners AC) third in 17:49.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:28 ahead of first timer Gemma Morgans (Eryri Harriers) in 20:58. Charlotte Barrett (Renegade Runners) was third in 21:47.

Volunteers: Rebecca BAKER, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Wendy FISHER, Monica FREEMAN, John KILCOYNE, Jannis KOULMAN, Mike PEMBERY, Joseph PEMBERY, Jacqui SCOTT, Helen SEGEBARTH, Jennie SHINGFIELD, Matthew THROWER, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Jacky WALSINGHAM, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Chloe WALSINGHAM, John WELBOURN

Thetford

Tony Hyde (Pitsea RC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Thetford in 18:53.

Simon Smith (British Army) was just behind in 19:12 with Rui Veia third in 19:26.

Hannah Maher (City of Norwich AC) set a new personal best of 21:06 as first female with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 21:44. Abi Gooch (21:52) was third in 21:52.

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Peter DUNSDON, Samuel FLEET, Andy FLEET, Lauren GOLDSMITH, David LOOMES, Bridget MARTYN, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, David PICKUP, Pamela Louise PICKUP, Andrew SMITH, Melanie STURMAN, Richard TAYLOR, Graham WADE, Sally WASHINGTON, Trish WILLIAMS, Hugh WORSNOP, Karl WRIGHT, Brian WRIGHT

Holkham

Sam Begg was the first runner home at Holkham in a superb time of 17:22.

The Tunbridge Wells Harrier was nearly two minutes ahead of his rivals with Mike Holding (Great Western Runners) the next to take a token in 19:03. Mark Wallace was third in 19:39.

Sophie Gough set a new personal best of 21:21 as first female, as did Minnie Folland in second in a time of 21:55. Claire Bracegirdle was third in 22:11.

Volunteers: Teresa ABEL, Dave BARBER, David BENNETT, Isaac BUCHAN, Sarah BUCHAN, Noah BUCHAN, Cat CAMERON, Evie COGHILL, Ben COGHILL, Victoria FERRAR, Rebecca FOWLE, Robert FOWLE, Jackie OWEN, Stephen SMITH, Paula SMITH, Helena TEMPLE, Justine TUCK, Donna WALPOLE

Lowestoft

Ipswich Harriers’ Sam Stevens was first at Lowestoft with Mitchell Dann (Cambridge Harriers) second in 18:34.

Todd Davidson was third in 19:36 as 297 took part in the event.

Jane Davies (Reading Roadrunners) was the first female in 20:52 with junior runner Kathryn Skazick second in 22:53. Claire Wilkinson set a new personal best of 23:03 in third.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Christine MUTTITT, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE

