Star names will be in attendance for Wymondham Rugby Club’s first game at new ground

PUBLISHED: 07:50 19 October 2018

Wymondham Rugby Club's new ground on the outskirts of town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wymondham Rugby Club's new ground on the outskirts of town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Wymondham kick off a new era for the club on Saturday with the official opening of their new clubhouse, followed by the first game to be staged at Barnard Fields.

Comment

Leicester Tigers’ captain Tom Youngs will be guest of honour at a pre-match lunch before the Red and Blacks take on his former club Holt in a top-of-the-table clash in London Three Eastern Counties.

Later, nearly 200 club members and VIP guests will celebrate the opening of the £4.5m ground with a dinner featuring speaker Kyran Bracken, one of England’s Rugby World Cup winners from 2003.

The 30-acre Barnard Fields ground has taken more than a year to complete. It has four elite-standard pitches plus a network of junior training pitches and facilities for other sports such as cricket and archery.

The two-storey clubhouse was designed by Norwich architects Chaplin Farrant. It can host six teams and has meeting rooms, modern catering, hospitality areas and bars on both floors.

A balcony runs the length of the building for supporters to watch games on the new first team pitch.

The first match on the new surface would have been a mouth-watering one even if it had been staged at Wymondham’s former ground at Tuttles Lane.

Holt will be protecting a perfect record, having taken 20 points from their opening four fixtures, while their hosts are going well too. They also have 20 points to their name but from one more game, having lost at Wisbech last month.

Another match in London Three Eastern Counties will be going on just down the road, with Crusaders playing host to Ipswich WM, while other fixtures see Fakenham travel to Wisbech and Thetford entertain Woodbridge.

Fakenham have been drawn away to Chelmsford in the second round of the RFU’s Senior Vase competition on November 10. The Essex side won 38-10 at Thetford in the first round last Saturday while Fakenham received a bye.

West Norfolk, who have no game this weekend, will be at home to Old Cooperians following their 48-41 win at Maldon.

There are no Norfolk teams left in the Junior Vase, with sole representatives Lowestoft & Yarmouth having conceded their tie at Harwich and Dovercourt last weekend.

