Wymondham win 36-22 at Woodbridge to consolidate second place

WYMONDHAM RFC helped celebrate more than ten seasons of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup by taking part in an event hosted by Northampton Saints on Saturday. The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of events, has seen more than 82,000 children take part to date and continues to grow, providing developmental experience for young players to excel in a professionally run environment. This weekend it was Northampton Saints� turn to host their event this season at Franklin�s Gardens with 23 teams strutting their stuff across an under-11 festival. Wymondham demonstrated plenty of effort and skill but just fell short of earning a trip to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on June 1 © Nick Webster 2018

Wymondham travelled to Woodbridge and consolidated second position in the league with a 36-22 win.

After going behind early on the Red and Blacks hit back before the break with tries from David Blake and Josh Cousins, with Charley Delaney adding a couple of conversions and a penalty.

Delaney nipped over to stretch the lead with a try he converted himself and although Woodbridge scored again after an injury to James Boggan, runs from Ethan Holmwood, Josh Wright and Luke Beales secured good ball for Delaney to step over for another converted score.

The rampaging forwards got more points for their solid efforts when young Ethan Holmwood scored in the corner. Woodbridge had the final say but the win had been secured.

Fakenham were beaten 28-12 by visitors Ely in a match that provided plenty of entertainment for a good-sized crowd.

Tom Bane-Young scored both of the hosts’ tries, with Lloyd Marshall converting the second one which came when Ely were 28-5 ahead, while Luke Taylor, making his debut a scrum-half, was man of the match.