Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Wymondham win 36-22 at Woodbridge to consolidate second place

PUBLISHED: 09:42 19 November 2018

WYMONDHAM RFC helped celebrate more than ten seasons of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup by taking part in an event hosted by Northampton Saints on Saturday. The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of events, has seen more than 82,000 children take part to date and continues to grow, providing developmental experience for young players to excel in a professionally run environment. This weekend it was Northampton Saints� turn to host their event this season at Franklin�s Gardens with 23 teams strutting their stuff across an under-11 festival. Wymondham demonstrated plenty of effort and skill but just fell short of earning a trip to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on June 1

WYMONDHAM RFC helped celebrate more than ten seasons of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup by taking part in an event hosted by Northampton Saints on Saturday. The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of events, has seen more than 82,000 children take part to date and continues to grow, providing developmental experience for young players to excel in a professionally run environment. This weekend it was Northampton Saints� turn to host their event this season at Franklin�s Gardens with 23 teams strutting their stuff across an under-11 festival. Wymondham demonstrated plenty of effort and skill but just fell short of earning a trip to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on June 1

© Nick Webster 2018

Wymondham travelled to Woodbridge and consolidated second position in the league with a 36-22 win.

Comment

After going behind early on the Red and Blacks hit back before the break with tries from David Blake and Josh Cousins, with Charley Delaney adding a couple of conversions and a penalty.

Delaney nipped over to stretch the lead with a try he converted himself and although Woodbridge scored again after an injury to James Boggan, runs from Ethan Holmwood, Josh Wright and Luke Beales secured good ball for Delaney to step over for another converted score.

The rampaging forwards got more points for their solid efforts when young Ethan Holmwood scored in the corner. Woodbridge had the final say but the win had been secured.

Fakenham were beaten 28-12 by visitors Ely in a match that provided plenty of entertainment for a good-sized crowd.

Tom Bane-Young scored both of the hosts’ tries, with Lloyd Marshall converting the second one which came when Ely were 28-5 ahead, while Luke Taylor, making his debut a scrum-half, was man of the match.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video ‘Fans look out for each other’ - Norwich City supporters praised as national figures show decline in football-related arrests

Police made 13 arrests at Norwich City FC Carrow Road last season. Picture: Andrew Stone

Norwich City pair Klose and Pukki emerge unscathed after international duty

Norwich City defender Timm Klose was part of the Switzerland team which stunned Belgium 5-2 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I was so lost in my own head’ - Ex-Norwich City star Darren Eadie on his battle with mental health

Darren Eadie knows what it's like to think your down days will just pass. Picture Richard Kelly

Norwich City legend Jamie Cureton reaches career milestone - at the age of 43!

Doing what he does best  Jamie Cureton celebrating a goal Picture: Archant

Video Thompson confident he will contribute to City’s season when he returns from latest injury issue

Louis Thompson dislocated his shoulder during City's win over Aston Villa in October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy