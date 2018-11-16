Search

Your guide to the best local sport over the weekend

16 November, 2018 - 16:55
Action from the 2018 Norfolk Senior Cup final, won by Norwich United - who are at Wroxham on Saturday Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the 2018 Norfolk Senior Cup final, won by Norwich United - who are at Wroxham on Saturday Picture: Ian Burt

If you worried about not getting your Norwich City ‘fix’ this weekend, then fear not, there is plenty more local sport on offer.

Comment
The Norfolk Senior Cup in all its gloryThe Norfolk Senior Cup in all its glory

If it is football you’re after, then there are a number of the Norfolk Senior Cup ties.

It’s a tough choice between Thetford Town against Gorleston or Wroxham against holders Norwich United (3pm).

If you like league action, then Eastern Counties North features a derby at leaders Harleston, who face Diss (1.30pm kick-off).

King’s Lynn Town and Lowestoft Town are both away – at Barwell in Leicestershire and Redditch in Worcestershire (both 3pm) if you fancy a trip.

North Walsham face Old Haberdashers at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONESNorth Walsham face Old Haberdashers at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES

If rugby is your bag then you are in luck – the three highest-ranked sides in Norfolk are all at home on Saturday.

In London 1N North Walsham will be aiming to maintain their excellent season when they entertain Old Haberdashers (3pm) while over at Mackenders bottom of the table Diss play Fullerians in a crucial basement battle (2pm). Norwich welcome Saffron Walden to Beeston Hyrne in London 2NE (2.30pm).

There’s a big hockey derby in the Premier A Division of the Men’s East League on Saturday, with Norwich City taking on Harleston Magpies at Taverham (1.30pm). After a slow start to the season Magpies have won six games on the trot to move up to third in the table while newly promoted City won their first match of the campaign last week.

Got a big weekend sports event coming up? Email us at norfolksport@archant.co.uk

