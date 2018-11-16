Your guide to the best local sport over the weekend
If you worried about not getting your Norwich City ‘fix’ this weekend, then fear not, there is plenty more local sport on offer.
If it is football you’re after, then there are a number of the Norfolk Senior Cup ties.
It’s a tough choice between Thetford Town against Gorleston or Wroxham against holders Norwich United (3pm).
If you like league action, then Eastern Counties North features a derby at leaders Harleston, who face Diss (1.30pm kick-off).
King’s Lynn Town and Lowestoft Town are both away – at Barwell in Leicestershire and Redditch in Worcestershire (both 3pm) if you fancy a trip.
If rugby is your bag then you are in luck – the three highest-ranked sides in Norfolk are all at home on Saturday.
In London 1N North Walsham will be aiming to maintain their excellent season when they entertain Old Haberdashers (3pm) while over at Mackenders bottom of the table Diss play Fullerians in a crucial basement battle (2pm). Norwich welcome Saffron Walden to Beeston Hyrne in London 2NE (2.30pm).
There’s a big hockey derby in the Premier A Division of the Men’s East League on Saturday, with Norwich City taking on Harleston Magpies at Taverham (1.30pm). After a slow start to the season Magpies have won six games on the trot to move up to third in the table while newly promoted City won their first match of the campaign last week.
