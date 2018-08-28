Search

Ingram’s late free-kick keeps run going for Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 14:06 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 21 October 2018

Harleston's Nathan Russell, left, puts pressure on King's Lynn's Charlie Rudland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Harleston's Nathan Russell, left, puts pressure on King's Lynn's Charlie Rudland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Gorleston made it five games unbeaten thanks to a late winner from Connor Ingram.

King'’s Lynn Town Reserves' Dylan Edge in action Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKing'’s Lynn Town Reserves' Dylan Edge in action Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ingram struck with nine minutes to go against Ely, with a left-footed free-kick over the wall from some 25 yards.

Luke Goreham - stand-in skipper after Aaron Taylor injured a calf in the warm-up – put the Greens ahead inside two minutes with his first goal of the season. But Ely were 2-1 after 20 minutes, but in a action-packed opening, they were level before the half-hour mark, with Ingram teeing up David Shade.

Gorleston are 10th, ahead on goal difference of FC Clacton, who were 2-1 winners at Norwich United, who missed out on a chance of moving into second spot.

The Planters were left to rue missed chances as they lost their second consecutive match. They should have been ahead before the break with new signing Craig Bussens and Harry Barker both wasting chances.

The referee is kept busy during the game between Harleston Town and King’'s Lynn Town Reserves Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe referee is kept busy during the game between Harleston Town and King’'s Lynn Town Reserves Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Seasiders wasted no time after the break with Jordan Brazitis firing home from close range in the 50th minute and Harry McDonald cutting in from the left and picking out the far top corner just three minutes later. The Planters could have gone further behind with a Karl Andrade close-range header coming back off the woodwork.

Barker and Liam Jackson both had chances to score before Bussens marked his debut with a goal 15 minutes from time, squeezing a shot inside the post in a crowded box, but the Planters couldn’t rescue a point despite further chances.

Kirkley & Pakefield drew 1-1 at home to Stowmarket Town, Cameron Russell scoring for the Royals.

Great Yarmouth stay bottom after going down 3-0 at Long Melford while Wroxham are sixth after their 5-1 win at Thetford on Friday night.

King'’s Lynn Town Reserves' Owen Gilbert and Harleston's Kyle Baker in action Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKing'’s Lynn Town Reserves' Owen Gilbert and Harleston's Kyle Baker in action Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the First Division North, Harleston were 3-2 home winners over King’s Lynn Town Reserves, extending their lead to 10 points over Mulbarton Wanderers, who drew 2-2 at March. Harleston were 2-0 down at the break, but half-time sub Lawrence Cheese grabbed two and Nathan Page another to give them the points.

Fakenham were 2-1 winners over visiting neighbours Swaffham Town.

