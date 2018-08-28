Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Thurlow Nunn round-up: Wroxham maintain fine form with 5-1 win to keep pressure on leaders

PUBLISHED: 16:48 11 November 2018

Matthew Gilchrist heads home Swaffham Town's second goal in their 4-3 win over leaders Harleston Town in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Matthew Gilchrist heads home Swaffham Town's second goal in their 4-3 win over leaders Harleston Town in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Archant

Wroxham kept the pressure on Premier Division leaders Histon by reeling off a fifth straight league win - and in some style too.

Comment

The Yachtsmen hammered Ely City 5-1 at Trafford Park, with Nathan Stewart scoring two of the goals and Sonny Carey, Mac Gee and Joe Keeley also on target.

The big win kept them just three points behind Histon, who cruised home 4-0 at Hadleigh, having played a couple more games.

Gorleston went into the weekend on an even hotter streak but were unable to make it eight straight victories in all competitions as they went down 4-2 at home to an impressive Godmanchester outfit.

After going into the interval one down the Greens quickly levelled through defender David Shade but the visitors then took over before Peter Lambert scored a consolation in injury-time.

Kirkley & Pakefield remain just above Godmanchester in third position after maintaining their excellent season with a 1-0 over Long Melford at Walmer Road. The Royals scored the only goal after 20 minutes when a cross from the right from Kyle Haylock caused havoc and the ball rolled to Miguel Lopez who made no mistake from 15 yards.

Norwich United fell to another defeat as they went down 2-0 at Framlingham Town.

Simon Poacher put the Castlemen ahead just after the interval when he netted from the spot after referee Jack Willmore adjudged the ball had hit Sam Watts’ arm. Craig Bussens’ header forced a save from home keeper Gary Rose but it was the hosts who netted on the break, with Danny Smith side-footing home with 18 minutes left.

The Planters were reduced to 10 men late on when Watts was shown a straight red after a tussle with Poacher.

Great Yarmouth Town pushed visitors Woodbridge all the way before losing 2-1, a result that left them five points adrift at the foot of the table. The Bloaters took the lead through Aaron Sanders but were pegged back before the break and then conceded an unfortunate second early in the second period that ultimately settled the game.

Thetford Town went down 3-1 at FC Clacton after Volta Rocha had given them a ninth minute lead.

In the First Division leaders Harleston Town lost for only the second time this season as hosts Swaffham Town completed a notable double.

The Pedlars won 4-3 with Alex Vincent scoring twice and Luis Duarte and Matthew Gilchrist also getting in on the act. It was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, with the visitors scoring twice at the death.

Mulbarton Wanderers kept the pressure on the leaders with a dramatic 2-1 win over Ipswich Wanderers. A late free-kick from Tom Amis settled the game after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Liam Brock. Hayden Gibbons had earlier cancelled out a Wanderers opener.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated City confirm coaching appointment

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki kept up his prolific form in front of goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City’s true heroes: the players who gave their lives in the First World War

Norwich City's team of 1908-9, including George Porter and John Flanagan, who were both to die fighting in the First World War. Picture: Archant Library

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy