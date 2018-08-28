Search

FA Vase: Swaffham Town hold on to secure replay against Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 11:41 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:41 02 December 2018

Swaffham Town goalkeeper, Tommy Rix, punches clear against Stowmarket. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Swaffham Town goalkeeper, Tommy Rix, punches clear against Stowmarket. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Swaffham Town and Stowmarket will have to do it all again on Tuesday evening as their FA Vase third round tie ended goalless after extra time.

Action from Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Tommy Hunt for Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Tommy Hunt for Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stow’s Jack Baker came close to breaking the deadlock just before the break but his effort was superbly blocked.

Swaffham had strong claims for a penalty at the start of the second half but the referee waved away their protests.

The Pedlars so nearly went ahead when Scott Chaplain made an excellent run into the visitors’ penalty area but his effort agonisingly came back off the post and the keeper gathered the rebound.

Stow had two goals chalked off for offside and a foul in the first period of extra time and Swaffham faced a real uphill battle when Danny Tindall picked up his second booking of the afternoon. However, Paul Hunt’s men held firm in the second period to secure a replay on Tuesday night and they will be hoping they can still secure their place in the last 32 of the competition.

Swaffham skipper Alex Vincent looks for a way through the Stowmarket defence. Picture: Denise BradleySwaffham skipper Alex Vincent looks for a way through the Stowmarket defence. Picture: Denise Bradley

Kirkley & Pakefield moved up to fifth in the Premier Division table after an impressive 3-0 win at Brantham Athletic.

Kyle Haylock was at the double for the Royals whilst Kaiden Goldspink was also on target.

Peter Lambert’s hat-trick helped Gorleston to a comprehensive 4-1 win at home against Whitton United.

The Greens took the lead just after the half hour mark when Lambert got on the end of Connor Ingram’s cross to finish from close range. The pair combined again in the 35th minute to make it 2-0 as Lambert finished well at the back post. Whitton gave themselves a glimmer of hope before the break though thanks to a fine long range strike from Adam Dunnage. The two-goal advantage was restored five minutes into the second half as Joel Watts fired home after being put through by Ingram and Lambert wrapped up the points late on with his third of the afternoon.

Stowmarket goalkeeper, Callum Robinson, in action against Swaffham Town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStowmarket goalkeeper, Callum Robinson, in action against Swaffham Town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich United have now lost eight games on the spin in the league as goals from Haydn Davis and Liam Jackson couldn’t stop the Planters going down to a 3-2 defeat at Hadleigh United.

Thetford Town relinquished a two-goal lead and had to settle for a point at Long Melford - Valter Rocha and Bradley Sandell getting the goals for the Brecklanders.

Harleston Town strengthened their grip on top spot in the First Division after a 6-1 win at King’s Lynn Town Reserves - Nathan Russell (3), Sam Borrer (2) and Matt Howard getting the goals. Mulbarton ground out a 2-1 win at home to Downham thanks to goals from Jack Guyton and Hayden Gibbons

Dan Hogston got a late winner for Fakenham Town in a 3-2 win at Diss with Tom Blake and Alby Matthews also on target for the Ghosts.

Action from Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Joe Jackson for Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Joe Jackson for Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action from Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Captain Alex Vincent for Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Captain Alex Vincent for Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction in the goalmouth at the Swaffham Town against Stowmarket Town football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSwaffham Town manager Paul Hunt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

