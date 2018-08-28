Search

Woodford 41 Southwold 17: Wold give league leaders a good run for their money

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 January 2019

Norwich on the front foot during their win over traditional rivals Ipswich at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Archant

Southwold gave a good account of themselves against the league leaders before the game drifted away from them in the second half.

The third quarter sealed the match for Woodford as Wold were unable to maintain their valiant performance, with four well-deserved tries for the hosts turning the game firmly in their favour.

The visitors scored the first try of the match when Cemil Duruk crashed over after a long period of pressure and possession in Woodford’s 22 but then the home side scored two tries on the spin to make it 10-5 after 25 minutes.

Four minutes before half-time Wold were awarded a penalty in front of the posts but chose to scrum rather than kick. It proved to be the right decision as they won good ball and Ben Felton at No 10 ran to the blindside and left the covering winger for dead with a beautiful side-step to touch down. He then added the extra two points with his conversion and Wold were ahead again.

It looked as though they would keep the lead until the break but a beautifully-weighted kick over their back line bobbled up perfectly for the Woodford winger to collect and gleefully score under the posts to snatch a 17-12 lead at the break after a competitive and even first half.

Whatever the Woodford coach said to his players during the interval certainly worked as they came out revitalised and killed the game off in the next 20 minutes with some irresistible rugby, showing why they are top of the league.

After 62 minutes it was effectively game over, with the hosts leading 41-12.

Wold did steady the ship and rallied well to score the final try when Felton sidestepped four times around Woodford players and fed Tom Crick who broke well up the middle of the pitch before offloading to Darius Mullen to score under the posts. In his haste to keep the game alive, as Wold chased the bonus point for a fourth try, Felton’s drop goal conversion attempt failed miserably and the try proved to be the final score. Woodford deserved their win but the scoreline did not reflect the game as they only dominated for that crucial third quarter.

