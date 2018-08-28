Southwold 52 Wanstead 10: Wold get back to winning ways in impressive style

Josh Wallis has his eyes on the try line during Southwold's impressive win over Wanstead Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Archant

Southwold got back to winning ways in impressive fashion as they turned on the style to cruise past Wanstead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wold were three points up in less than two minutes from a Luke Wade penalty and five minutes later Jonny Utting fed the ball inside to Ollie Carlstroem, who forced his way over, with Wade adding the two points from wide.

Wold got another try on 20 minutes when a great team break ended with Duncan Hume running in under the posts for a great counter-attacking score that made it 17-0.

Wanstead rallied with a driving forwards’ try which was converted and when Hume was yellow-carded just before half-time the result was another three points.

Even with a man down it was Wold who scored first in the second period when Josh Wallis went over to the left of the posts and Wade added the extras.

It was about this point in the game the Wold front row of Adam Smith, James Hall and Des Brett began to dominate proceedings in the scrum.

This was first highlighted when a Wold scrum five metres out-shoved the Wanstead pack back and Hume at No 8 gathered the ball and dived over, with Wade again converting.

Really from that point on it was one-way traffic, as Wold’s forwards gained lots of possession and the backs were clinical in their running and finishing.

Jonny Utting touched after a break from Josh Crick then Crick pounced on an error to feed Jacob English on the wing to race over and with both tries being converted Southwold were now out of sight at 45-10.

Wold kept the pressure on in the closing stages and finally scored another try two minutes from time. Wanstead lost the ball wide on the left after some fierce tacking and it was man of the match Jobe Brookes who sprinted clear to score to the biggest cheer of the day, especially from his team-mates, as he leaves for a long trip to Australia this coming week.

Wade slotted the conversion again to make the final score 52-10 to Wold and the long-awaited win had been accomplished in some style. On this evidence Southwold should retain their recently gained London 2NE status with some comfort.