Saffron Walden 41 Southwold 21: Comeback arrives too late for Wold

PUBLISHED: 09:50 22 October 2018

Luke Wade on the ball for Southwold at South Woodham Ferrers on Saturday Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Luke Wade on the ball for Southwold at South Woodham Ferrers on Saturday Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Archant

The final scoreline was a fair reflection of the game, but there was no shame in Southwold’s performance, epitomised by a brave second-half fightback.

Comment

For the first 20 minutes it was an evenly-matched encounter, with Wold taking a narrow 6-5 lead thanks to two Luke Wade penalties and an unconverted try by the hosts.

However, Waldon shifted up a gear up to half-time and their strong running backs crossed for three very similar unanswered tries, taking the score to 22-6 at the break.

Wade slotted another penalty within two minutes of the restart but five minutes later a quickly-taken tap penalty caught the visitors napping and Waldon increased their lead by another seven points.

It seemed now that every time the Waldon backs were in possession they were likely to score and score they did on 57 minutes after swinging the ball from left to right, with the conversion being added.

Only three minutes later it was game over with a missed tackle in centre field and an easy run-in leading to an unconverted try, making it 41-9 to Waldon with a quarter of the match still to be played.

It was a worry what the final score might be at that stage - but the watching Wold fans needn’t have worried.

The visitors seemed to come alive and dominated possession for the remainder of the game while scoring 12 points.

Wold got their first try in the 65th minute when they were awarded a penalty under the posts and chose to scrummage. They won good ball and it quickly went out to Charles Buckley on the left wing who jinked inside and offloaded to Jonathan Utting to force his way over.

Wade narrowly missed his conversion but scored a try himself 12 minutes later. Another Wold penalty saw him kick to the corner for territory, and after a successful lineout five metres out the ball was fed out quickly for Wade to crash his way over with his arm fully outstretched.

Wade converted his own try to make the score 41-21 but with less than three minutes remaining the revival had come too late and even a losing bonus point was out of reach.

