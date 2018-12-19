Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Ryan Walsh puts his British featherweight title on the line against Reece Bellotti

19 December, 2018 - 14:30
Ryan Walsh has made defending his British featherweight title an art form - Reece Bellotti presents his latest challenge on Saturday Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Ryan Walsh has made defending his British featherweight title an art form - Reece Bellotti presents his latest challenge on Saturday Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ryan Walsh is a boxing ‘thinker’ – and his thoughts on his next opponent couldn’t be more different from what he thinks about his last one.

The Cromer fighter puts his British featherweight title on the line at the 02 on Saturday against Watford’s Reece Bellotti, an “honest fighter”, says Walsh.

Turn the clock back to his drawn February fight against Isaac Lowe and the assessment is different: Walsh didn’t like the result, and the fact Lowe pulled out of scheduled rematch to follow Tyson Fury on his recent American adventure, does little to change his mood. The Lowe fight was notable for a social media spat between the two and Walsh believes he learned a lesson.

“I made it personal and it is a very good life lesson,” he said. “They say never argue with idiots because they will take you down to their level – good lesson, I will never do that again. I was taken down to a stupid level and then when the fight came, after all his brave words, the actions were totally different, they were cowardly in some cases I think.

“You only have to review what was said and review the video of what was done and you will see there was only one man trying to back up his actions and another man trying to steal and thieve.”

Bellotti, he believes, is a different kettle of fish. The 28-year-old has 13 wins – 11 by knockout – and a defeat on his record. The loss to Ryan Doyle in the summer cost Bellotti his Commonwealth crown so he will be keen to punch his way back into the domestic mix.

“You look at somebody and judge the sort of things you can get information on, so I can look at this guy and know straight away there is an honesty about him,” he said. “In any sport, in anything in life, you need to be honest with yourself, which I think this kid is going to be.

“So I expect a really tough hard night, but stylistically I am excited because if you go on his fights and my fights we should come together really well.

“To be honest I want to be in good fights, I want to fight good fighters and I know he is a good fighter, which should give me a good fight.”

The respect is refreshingly mutual. “Ryan is a great champion, I’m expecting the toughest fight of my career. I just knew it wasn’t me against Doyle so I wanted to prove to everyone that I’m better than what I was that night,” Bellotti said.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

Harden Park - a new private community of twelve luxury homes in Alderley Edge

Harden Park in Alderley Edge

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists