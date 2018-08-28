Search

Norwich United add two new signings ahead of match of the day clash

PUBLISHED: 17:33 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 26 October 2018

Norwich United have signed Great Yarmouth's Hayden Davis, left Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich United have signed Great Yarmouth's Hayden Davis, left Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich United have signed up two new players ahead of Saturday’s home clash against league leaders Histon.

Haydn Davis has signed from Great Yarmouth Town and Connor Charlesworth from Hellesdon – both go straight into the squad for the division’s match of the day.

The Planters are five points behind Histon, who have two games in hand, but know a win will maintain the pressure – or leave them in a growing pack of also-rans.

United go into the game on the back of consecutive league defeats to mid-table opponents Whitton United and FC Clacton which followed a run of three wins.

Wroxham want a say in the battle for the top as well – the Yachtsmen host Newmarket Town.

Gorleston head to Hadleigh United having moved up to 10th in the table on the back of a four-match unbeaten run while Thetford Town are at home to Haverhill Rovers

In the First Division North, runaway leaders Harleston Town host second-bottom Needham Market Reserves.

