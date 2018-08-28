Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich United unveil ex-Canary Cedric Anselin as their new manager

PUBLISHED: 20:03 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:03 11 December 2018

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich United have wasted no time in making their new managerial appointment, unveiling former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin as the new man in charge on Tuesday night.

Comment

He will be joined by Tom Marsden, who has been working as goalkeeping coach and will now assume the role of assistant manager.

Anselin, who made 26 appearances for the Canaries between 1999 and 2001, also played for the Planters as well as having spells with King’s Lynn, Lowestoft and Dereham Town. As recently as last Saturday he was co-commentating at Carrow Road on BBC Radio Norfolk.

It will be a tough introduction for the Frenchman, with the Planters looking to stop a run of nine consecutive defeats in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division when they travel to top of the table Histon on Saturday. The Planters have dropped down to 13th in the table after starting the season in impressive fashion.

Anselin and Marsden replace Garth Good and Dan Goffin, who were shown the door following Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat against Brantham Athletic.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘We’ve been through a lot together’ – Former skipper thrilled to share special Canaries return with Hoolahan

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan beack at Carrow Road to announce their special celebration match PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy