Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Anselin faces tough start as Norwich United’s new boss

14 December, 2018 - 15:42
Plantation Park, home of Norwich United - now managed by Cedric Anselin Picture: Archant

Plantation Park, home of Norwich United - now managed by Cedric Anselin Picture: Archant

Archant

Cedric Anselin faces a baptism of fire today when he takes charge of his first match as Norwich United manager.

Comment

The former Norwich City midfielder took over at Plantation Park after the departure of Garth Good and Dan Goffin earlier this week.

The Planters are on a disastrous run of nine consecutive defeats which has seen them drop like a stone to 13th place in the Premier Division.

Anselin’s first task is to prepare the team for a trip to Histon – and the task could hardly be more difficult. The Cambridgeshire side top the table, with 11 wins in 13 outings, and only one defeat.

There’s more than one horse in the title race, though: Wroxham are three points behind in fourth, albeit from four games more, while Kirkley & Pakefield are a further two points behind the Yachtsmen.

Wroxham are at Trafford Park where fifth-from-bottom Long Melford are the visitors and they will be looking to prove that consecutive defeats – both away from home – are just a blip. The visitors are seven games without a league win.

Kirkley’s game at home to Histon last weekend was abandoned early in the second half, with the score 1-1, after the Royals’ Dylan Blades fell awkwardly.

Blades has been given the all clear having been taken to hospital and discharged on Saturday night.

Kirkley boss Mark Willis said: “The scans have shown there isn’t any lasting damage and he was just really grateful to those that looked after him. It’s obviously frustrating for the match to be abandoned but it was the right thing to do. The most important thing in that sort of situation is that people are looked after.

“It’s now a recovery process for Dylan and hopefully he will be back soon.”

Willis’ side travel to Ely today.

Third-placed Stowmarket are the visitors to 11th-placed Gorleston, Thetford have a trip to Brantham Athletic while bottom side Great Yarmouth Town are at home to Newmarket.

In the First Division North, third-placed Swaffham Town are at home to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers while leaders Harleston Town are at Lakenheath (1.45pm).

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Video Norwich City handed a hat-trick of live TV dates for the new year

Norwich City will tackle current Championship promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in front of the live Sky Sports cameras in February. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Marco Stiepermann is Norwich City’s secret weapon

Marco Stiepermann has emerged as a key figure in the club's Championship charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘My heart is yellow’ - City boss responds to ‘Moose’ jibes

Daniel Farke is proud to lead Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Klose injury blow; Hanley also a doubt for Robins’ trip

Timm Klose missed out with a knee problem after originally being named in the line up for Norwich City's win over Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy