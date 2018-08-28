Search

Norwich Medics and Norwich Union draw 38-38 in dramatic game

PUBLISHED: 09:47 12 November 2018

Dan Jones scored three tries for Norwich Union in an eventful draw against Norwich Medics Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Archant

Norwich Union scored a late converted try to secure a dramatic 38-38 draw at Norwich Medics in Eastern Counties 1N.

The hosts went into an early lead with an interception try and added another with some swift handling in the backs to make it 12-0.

Union responded in typical fashion with their driving maul, resulting in a converted try from Dan Jones, and then levelled at 12-12 with Jones picking from the base of a scrum before shipping the ball to Louis Ford who danced his way to the line.

Union took a 12-17 lead with outside centre Tom Whitehouse taking the ball flat before drawing the Medics fullback and popping the ball to his own fullback Graham Hunt who scored.

Another try from Jones, who took an overthrown ball at the tail of the line before sliding in, made it 12-24 at the break.

Medics hit back in the second half with a penalty and converted try reducing the deficit to just two points while Ford was in the sin-bin.

The hosts went ahead with an unconverted try, only for Union to regain the lead with a trademark maul, pushing their opponents back a full 20m before Jones picked up his second of the game, which was converted.

Ill discipline in the Union ranks led to two penalties, which the Medics converted, and the hosts then added a unconverted try to take a seven-point advantage into the closing minutes.

The final word was from Union, who turned a scrum over and moved the ball quickly through the hands, with wing Joe Nicholson on the end to score a try, which was converted to by Tom Whitehouse to secure the draw.

Lock Jordan Read edged Jones for the www.osteostasis.com man of the match award.

All three matches involving Norfolk sides in RFU cup matches were decided by concessions - Norwich and West Norfolk went through in the Intermediate Cup and Senior Vase respectively, while Fakenham handed scheduled hosts Chelmsford a win in the Vase.

