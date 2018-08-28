Search

Norwich Sunday League: Schoolhouse go five points clear in Premier Division after hitting Phoenix for six

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 December 2018

Action from Riverside Rovers' win over Acle Rangers. Picture: Steve Brown

Action from Riverside Rovers' win over Acle Rangers. Picture: Steve Brown

Archant

Despite the heavy rain on Saturday evening, most fixtures survived on the last Sunday of games before Christmas in the Norwich Sunday League.

Reigning champions Riverside Rovers finally managed to get a league game played when the faced Acle Rangers at Rackheath. The visitors took a first half lead, but Rovers came back in the second period to take all three points thanks to a Robert Fryers goal and an injury time free kick from Aaron Kay. That result enabled Schoolhouse to move five points clear at the top after goals from Shaun Taylor (2), Jack Hurrell, Zaraia Anwar, Brendan Burke and Luke Winter helped them to a 6-1 win over Phoenix FC.

Jamie Nelson, George Crane and Joe Bowhill scored for Trimingham Pilgrims as they beat The Middle Green by the odd goal of five and despite going two goals up through Danny Howes and Rob Warminger at Poringland Wanderers, Farmhouse only took a point as the home side scored two of their own after the break through Dec Howell-Smith and Danny Crabb.

In Division One, Woolpack go into the festive break with a three-point advantage after a big win at Barracks FC, whilst second-placed Mischief stayed in touch by scoring three without reply at Vale Longo. Norman Wanderers stay third after a 2-1 win at Marlborough, whilst Brooke took three points when beating Mad Moose.

MC Rovers moved to within a point of Division Two leaders Silver Fox after a comfortable 5-0 win at East Tuddenham. Newsman Celtic took a good point off Bungay Town, whilst Acle Rangers Res followed up their first win last week with another as they beat Hempnall 3-0, goals from Michael Copeland, Craig Thompson and Harrison Tooley.

Norman Wanderers A made it a good day for the club as they won 3-1 at home to Hethersett Athletic Res.

There was a top of the table clash in Division Three as Watton United entertained second-placed Easton FC and it was the home side that came out on top, winning 3-0. Aylsham Sunday are now a point behind Easton after winning 3-0 (Jamie Linturn, Riordan Meek, William Rouse) at FC Viking Res and Eaton Park Corinthians scored five of the nine goals in their game at AG Athletic. Cellar House got back to winning ways as they recorded a 4-1 victory against Woodton Utd.

Moose Park Rangers remain two clear at the top of Division Four after beating Felthorpe 5-0, with goals coming from Max Marsham (2), Alex Laskey and Josh Buckley. Earsham Sunday remain hot on their heels after winning 2-1 at Old Catton, whilst Cheery Tree’s 5-0 win over Salhouse Rovers included a hat-trick for Jack Mason and goals for Charlie Hagg and Jordan Waterman.

Finally as this is the last round-up before the festive season begins, may we take this opportunity to wish all clubs, officials, supporters and all supporters of the grassroots game, a very merry Christmas.

