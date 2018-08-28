Search

Norwich Sunday League: Schoolhouse strengthen grip at top with big win over Horsford in Premier Division

PUBLISHED: 12:08 09 January 2019

Schoolhouse remain top of the Premier Division in the Norwich Sunday League.

Schoolhouse remain top of the Premier Division in the Norwich Sunday League. Picture: Archant

Archant

For most teams it was back to normality in the Norwich Sunday League with both league and cup games being played.

In the Premier it is as you were with league leaders Schoolhouse getting a 5-1 victory against Horsford – Dillon Alexander, Joel Brien, Connor Simpson, Harry Hawthorne and Shaun Taylor all scoring. The only other game in the top division saw Poringland Wanderers edge past Middle Green 2-1 after goals from Matty Elwin and Chris Reynolds.

The first round of the League Cup was concluded as Riverside Rovers made the long trip to Trimingham Pilgrims and progressed to the second round, courtesy of a 6-2 win with goals from Robert Fryers (3), Aaron Kaye, Jason Armes and Jordan Rocastle,

The top two in Division One continue to dominate; Mischief once again put Barracks to the sword with Theo Chamberlin and Oliver Johnson scoring hat-tricks as they hit 10 without reply, whilst leaders Woolpack stay top after beating Marlborough 6-1 thanks to strikes from Chris Holmes (2), Payton Swatman (2), Thomas Blanch and Liam Moriaty.

Norman Wanderers played Aslacton and as their league positions suggested, provided a tight game as they shared four goals whilst lower down the table Vale Longo took a 1-0 (Tom Bulley) lead into half time against Hethersett but failed to turned up for the second half and ended up going down 2-1. The home side’s goals came from Nicholas Benfield and Patrick Ogilvie. Windmill Wanderers pulled away from the bottom three with a 4-0 win over Mad Moose.

Silver Fox maintained their unbeaten league record away at Newsman Celtic as a Craig Boyles double helped them to a 2-0 win. FC Viking and AFC Norwich continue to pressure Fox at the top of the league, both getting wins and moving up to second and third places respectively. Viking had a 2-0 win against DCS Rapid (Jonny Billing and Josh Edge) and AFC won 4-1 (Ben Colk, Troy Lowthorpe, Shingi Masona, Luke Perry) away at Bungay Town. MC Rovers slipped to fourth after losing away at Norman Wanderers A, 4-1 and Acle Rangers Res’ recent good form continued as they picked up another three points in their home again against Dynamo winning 4-1, Harrison Tooley 2, Benjamin Cooper and Ryan Bowen scoring.

In Division Three Watton’s 100 percent record is still intact after Xavier Huckle hit four in a convincing 8-1 win again AG Athletic.

Aylsham are 10 points behind in second after keeping a clean sheet and scoring four (Alfie Harwood 2, William Rouse, Jamie Linturn) away at Rackheath Rangers. Easton scored five of the eight goals away at Cellar House to keep them third. Bottom-placed FC Viking Reserves hosted Eaton Park Corinthians and it was the away side who took the points with a 2-0 win.

Moose Park Rangers continue to lead the way in Division Four after thumping Old Catton 9-0 a win that included five goals for Charlie Lambe and a hat-trick for Max Marsham, whilst Cherry Tree remain in second place with a 6-1 (Cameron O’Sullivan 2, Ashley Land, Jack Mason, Jordan Waterman, Tommy Wilson) win against bottom side Felthorpe. Cringleford are third after Marcus Holt and Tom Jones gave them a hard fought win again Salhouse, 2-1, whilst Earsham drooped a place, losing to Holt by the odd goal in seven. Long Stratton were 3-0 (Aidan Hilton, George Macrae, Sam Page) winners at Hellesdon and Yelverton travelled to Mulbarton, the away side taking all three points in a 3-1 win with goals coming from Jamie Cleminson, Tony Driscoll and Oliver Sykes.

Application forms for new clubs wishing to apply for the 2019/20 season are now available on the league website www.norwichsundayleague.co.uk

