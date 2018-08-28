Search

Norwich Sunday League: Silver Fox spring a surprise against Horsford in League Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:09 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 12 December 2018

Action from the League Cup game between AFC Norwich and Schoolhouse where the visitors (claret) came from 3-0 down to win 5-3 Picture: Steve Brown

As the beginning of winter begins to bite, it was a cold morning that greeted teams and spectators alike for the first round of the League Cup.

Comment
Norwich Sunday League Division Two leaders Silver Fox produced the result of the day after a goal from Alan Perry was enough to beat Premier Division Horsford FC.

AFC Norwich were another Division Two side which so nearly produced a shock – 3-0 up at half-time against Premier leaders Schoolhouse, they were left to wonder what might have been as the visitors stormed back in the second period to score five times through Jack Hurrell (2), Shaun Taylor (2) and Oliver Thompson.

Norman Wanderers were another team to beat Premier opposition, recording a 3-1 win over The Middle Green and Woolpack did the same in their 5-3 (Charlie Blake, Chris Holmes, Liam Moriaty, Payton Swatman, Matthew Waters) defeat of Phoenix FC.

Acle Rangers progressed by beating DCS Rapid 4-1, while two Dan Cook goals plus others from Josh Hancock, Connor Laskey, Danny Crab and Dec Smith-Howell helped Poringland Wanderers to a 6-4 victory at MC Rovers. Ashley Baxter, Jordan Crane and Dom Dodds all hit hat-tricks for Hewett OBs in a comfortable win over Mad Moose, whilst there were two goals for Jutty Womack as Aslacton progressed at the expense of Hethersett Athletic.

Marlborough went through courtesy of a 4-1 win at FC Viking and Caleb Warne’s goal was enough for Vale Longo to win at East Tuddenham. Newsman Celtic beat Dynamo 4-2, goals coming from Noah Downes (2), Daniel Holmes and Kurt Livie whilst after a 3-3 draw at Brooke, Windmill Wanderers went through 7-6 on pens.

Trimingham Pilgrims v Riverside Rovers and Hempnall v Farmhouse were called off due to waterlogged pitches while Mischief go into the second round after a walkover.

In Division Three, Sporting Iceni and Nelsons Athletic was goalless, while Woodton United capped a busy week with a 3-1 (Ethan Goodyear 2, Reece Last) win over FC Viking Res. Moose Park Rangers returned to the top of Division Four after winning 4-2 at Yelverton and Long Stratton drew 1-1 with Cringleford.

