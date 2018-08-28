Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich 33 Ipswich 24: Norwich reassert authority to see off Suffolk rivals

PUBLISHED: 08:02 07 January 2019

Rudyard Gant has plenty of company as he scores his first try for Norwich Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Rudyard Gant has plenty of company as he scores his first try for Norwich Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Archant

Norwich ended up with a bonus point win at Beeston Hyrne - but at one stage it looked as though they had thrown away a 21-7 half-time lead and with it the game.

The hosts went in front after just seven minutes through a Theo Elliott penalty and this was followed by a sustained period of pressure which ended with prop Matt Selby going over halfway out, with Elliott adding the extras.

Elliott then added another penalty, a superb effort from 45 metres, to make it 13-0.

Ipswich hit back almost immediately with a great break down the middle which was finished off by right wing Tawanda Akendemwa, who caused problems for Norwich all afternoon. Tim Mann added the conversion.

After half an hour Elliott added another penalty, before missing an easier chance moments later, and just before half-time Norwich scored a lovely unconverted try when the ball was spread wide and left wing Conan Hoey went over.

Norwich appeared to be in control at the start of the second half but an awkward bounce from a kick out of defence eluded their defence and that man Akendemwa fastened onto the ball and there was no catching him as he went over under the posts for Mann to add the easy conversion.

Ipswich were soon on level terms after it had looked as though Norwich were about to score under the posts, with a difficult pass being dropped. The visitors caught the Norwich defence napping with a quick penalty and scored near the posts, with Mann’s conversion levelling the game at 21-21. It seemed as though the momentum had swung in Ipswich’s favour but Norwich had other ideas. They got back into opposition territory and secured possession which they retained with great patience, which had been lacking earlier. From there they moved the ball wide and Rudyard Gant on the right wing went over in the corner to restore the lead. The conversion was missed and Ipswich then converted a penalty to reduce the lead to two points.

With some 10 minutes remaining Norwich scored again after good movement saw Chris Parrott, playing at scrum-half, going over to get the bonus point, with Elliott converting to give the hosts a nine-point advantage.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire crews battled boat blaze in Norwich

Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson

Most Read

Motorists warned of delays due to road closure following crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Michael Bailey: Mops, McLean, Marshall, salt and Pompey – Six things learned from Norwich City’s FA Cup exit

Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray takes to the sky in celebration as the Carrow Road visitors dump Norwich City out of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘No-one should have to go through this’ - Parents tell of two-year-old’s battle with aggressive cancer

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Delays to Aberdeen flights to and from Norwich Airport

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists