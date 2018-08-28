Norwich 49 Basildon 7; Impressive home win gets frustrating defeat out of the system

Matt Selby has plenty of company as Norwich take on Basildon at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Archant

After losing a game against Wanstead the previous weekend that they should have won Norwich got back on track in comprehensive fashion at Beeston Hyrne.

The home side were conscious that the fixture against a side who were bottom of the league could be a potential banana skin and so it seemed in the opening minutes when the visitors put Norwich under pressure.

They were rewarded with a try from their captain Nathan Barham in the centre who raced over under the posts to give fly-half Jack Sharp an easy conversion.

Norwich immediately responded when Basildon made a hash of the restart and conceded a lineout which the hosts won. The ball was quickly spread wide and fullback Mike Lawton went over but could not add the conversion.

His fellow Irishman Conan Hoey, who was outstanding throughout, then scored out wide after the visitors had coughed up the ball after some aggressive defence from Norwich. This went unconverted but Lawton soon made amends with a well struck penalty after 20 minutes to put his side 13-7 up.

A great break by centre Jonny Wheater set up Hoey for his second try which again went unconverted. With half-time looming Norwich were desperate to score again and it came from a scrummage inside the visitors’ 22 on their put in.

Norwich drove them off the ball and No 8 David Micklethwaite went over for Lawton to add the extras to give Norwich the lead at the break by a margin of 25-7.

To their great credit the visitors came back strongly in the second half but Norwich’s defence stood firm. As a result the home side regained possession and their opponents could not cope with their pace out wide.

Norwich scored their next try from a rolling maul, with David Micklethwaite being credited with score which again went unconverted.

Basildon again kept coming back, putting Norwich under pressure, but they could not convert this into points. Norwich’s next try came from a dropped pass in the Basildon 22 and quick hands saw replacement centre Nick Austin go over in the right hand corner for a score which was not converted. Two late tries from Robbie Bridgstock and Paul Micklethwaite, both of which were converted by Lawton, sealed a fine win.