Norwich 30 South Woodham Ferrers 9: Complete performance produces deserved win

Conan Hoey touches down for Norwich on a miserable afternoon at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Archant

After the stirring second-half performance against league leaders Woodford last week, the Norwich coaching staff were at pains to emphasise the necessity for something similar from the start, rather than later on in the game.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their words were certainly taken to heart as Norwich got off to just the start that was required on their way to a comprehensive win which lifted them to fifth in the table.

After five minutes Norwich scored a try from a rolling maul inside the visitors’ 22, hooker Phil Buckley getting the touchdown with fly-half Theo Elliot adding the conversion. Minutes later he kicked a penalty to put Norwich 10-0 up. At this point the heavens opened and the ball soon became like a lump of soap, making handling a hazardous business.

Norwich continued to dominate territorially and after half an hour were rewarded for continuous pressure with their second try scored by scrum-half Robbie Bridgstock who shot through a gap and scored half way out. Elliot added the conversion.

The visitors were beginning to get back in the game and with young winger Charlie McConnell yellow-carded for an early challenge in the air they were rewarded with a penalty from their full back Jamie Cox to make the score at the break 17-3.

The second half continued in very unfriendly conditions. After five minutes Elliot added a penalty to Norwich’s tally which seemed to rally the visitors, who had a period of dominance. Some stout defence kept them out but they managed two penalties in this spell in the 10th and 13th minutes, kicked by Cox, and if they had managed a further score they would have been back in the game.

As it was, Norwich got back on the front foot and a break by Elliot saw the ball recycled quickly and debutant Hugo Barratt went over in the left-hand corner. The conversion was missed.

Norwich wrapped the game up in the last few minutes with a bonus point try scored by full back Conan Hoey after a move which started inside the Norwich half and a break by Jonty Newton. Again the conversion was missed.

This was a good all-round performance from Norwich which will put them in good heart for the difficult trip to Romford on Saturday.