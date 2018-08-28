Search

Norwich have something to build on as they prepare to face South Woodham Ferrers

PUBLISHED: 15:24 25 October 2018

Norwich gave a good account of themselves in the second half of their match at leaders Woodford last weekend Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Archant

Norwich take on old adversaries South Woodham Ferrers at Beeston Hyrne on Saturday looking to build on last week’s second half performance at leaders Woodford.

After looking like they were heading for a comprehensive defeat at half-time, Norwich almost turned the game around, so well did they play after the break.

They ended up being edged out 30-26 and will now will be desperate to put together the full 80 minute performance that has eluded them so far against a side who were relegated last season after one season in London 1NE and sit one point above them.

The injury jinx that has blighted Norwich since pre-season has struck again, with captain Matt Selby and Rob Micklethwaite out with knee injuries. With Josh Wilson, Tom Lloyd and Chris Parrott unavailable there will again be a shuffling of the team, with Charlie Jefferies coming in for the captain at prop, Tom Moss moving into the second row and Laurence Austin returning from centre to the back row.

Jonty Newton is available and promises an exciting option at 12 in place of Jonny Wheater, who is returning to captain the Lions. Hugo Barratt makes his first team debut on the wing.

“Last week we again showed that we can mix it with the best in the league but again we lacked that 80 minute game,” said director of rugby David Everitt. “If we had played the first 40 minutes as we did the second we would have won but again we had a slow start and allowed Woodford the space out wide to hurt us.

“In the second half we were much more physical at the breakdown, causing Woodford to get slow ball, and applied pressure when they had possession.”

He continued: “The frustration of the players was visible after last week’s game and they know they could have won if they had applied themselves for the full 80 minutes. They coaching team have given them the direction and the tools to win games and now it is up to the players as a whole to perform.”

After starting the season with two wins newly promoted Southwold slipped to a fourth successive defeat at second placed Saffron Walden last week. They will be attempting to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they welcome Wanstead to The Common.

