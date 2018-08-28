Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich face daunting test at London 2NE leaders Woodford

PUBLISHED: 09:15 19 October 2018

Norwich's Jonny Wheater tries to find a way through against Cantabrigian Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Norwich's Jonny Wheater tries to find a way through against Cantabrigian Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Archant

Norwich return to London 2NE action after a week off with what is likely to be their toughest game so far, away at leaders Woodford.

Comment

Woodford appear to be a very different side to the one Norwich played last season, when they avoided relegation only on points difference, so they will be an unknown quantity for the visitors.

Norwich’s win at Cantabrigian two weeks ago - which followed three successive defeats - was solid and efficient in difficult conditions, with the problems experienced in tackling, ball retention and patience being resolved. All these areas and more are sure to be thoroughly tested tomorrow against a side who have won all five games so far while picking up maximum points.

Chris Parrott, Mike Lawton, Jonty Newton and Josh Wilson are unavailable but former captain Dave Micklethwaite makes a long awaited return to the squad.

Looking ahead to the game Director of Rugby David Everitt said: “We will need to be at our best to give them contest on their own ground but we are confident that we can come away with a result. The backs are unchanged but the forwards are without Josh Wilson and Jonty Newton, who were both very influential in the win against Cantabs, being replaced by Tom Moss and Dave Micklethwaite, who makes a first appearance this season after a major injury incurred at the start of pre-season. Phil Buckley is also back in the squad after injury.”

The Lions face Wymondham II at their new ground, having been promoted together last season while the AXV host Swaffham.

A rugby academy is being run over half term at Beeston Hyrne by former Ireland and Ulster Sevens player Mike Lawton for boys and girls in the U11 to U14 age groups. Details are on the club website (www.lionrugby.com) and Facebook page.

Southwold also a face a tough challenge in London 2NE, with an away match coming up at second placed Saffron Walden, who have also won five out of five.

Having started the campaign with a couple of wins, newly promoted Wold have suffered fourth straight defeats, with the latest coming in the Intermediate Shield when they lost 33-13 at home to Hammersmith and Fulham.

Having received a bye, Norwich have been drawn at home to Harpenden in the second round on November 10.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: ‘Superb performance, thoroughly deserved’ – Canaries fans savour brilliant win at Forest

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke brings soaring Norwich City back to earth after superb 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was smiling even before the ball was in’ – City star bouncing at his career-first intervention

A humble Timm Klose celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich City fans after an excellent comeback at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Championship win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Forest with Jordan Rhodes, left, and Onel Hernandez, right Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Klose the two-goal hero as Canaries fight back in superb style to upset Forest

Timm Klose heads home Norwich City's equaliser at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy