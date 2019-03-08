Pubs in Norwich to open early during Rugby World Cup

The Butcher Bhoy is one of the pubs in Norwich planning to open early to show the England matches. Picture: Shannon Clark. Archant

Pubs across Norwich will be opening early during the Rugby World Cup as all of England's matches start in the morning.

The tournament, which is being held in Japan, kicks off tomorrow (Friday 20) with some of the matches starting as early as 5.45am.

But rugby fans in the city should not worry as many pubs are planning on opening early enough for the most important games.

Pete Harvey, co-owner of The Wildman, in Bedford Street, said: "We'll be open for all home nation games - England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. We'll open 15 minutes before the early games kick off.

"If people are interested in us opening earlier for other games, contact us on social media. We're happy to cater to requests."

Other pubs in the city centre planning to show England matches include The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street and The Pig & Whistle in All Saints Green.

The Lamb Inn, in Lamb Yard, has said it will show the ITV broadcasts of any of the matches scheduled after its opening time of 10am, upon request.

Philip Cutter, who runs The Murderers in Timberhill, said: "We'll be open for every single England game, regardless of how early it is.

"The plan is to open for the games we feel are necessary. The big ones too. For the others we will prerecord on Sky Plus and play later when we would typically open."

England's first match is against Tonga on Saturday, kick off 11.15am, and Ireland and Scotland play each other at 8.45am on Sunday. Wales start their campaign at 11.15am on Monday against Georgia.