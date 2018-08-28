Search

Norwich City mudlarks return to action with a four-goal haul at home

PUBLISHED: 12:27 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 11 December 2018

Norwich City Ladies' Aimee Durrant keeps her feet despite the mud at Plantation Park Picture: Brian Coombes

Archant

Norwich City Ladies returned to action after a weekend off with a 4-1 win over Luton Town Ladies in the FA Women’s National League.

Safe hands from Norwich City Ladies goalkeeper Hope Armstrong Picture: Brian CoombesSafe hands from Norwich City Ladies goalkeeper Hope Armstrong Picture: Brian Coombes

From the off on a wet and muddy Plantation Park pitch, both teams laid down a marker with their attacking prowess with early opportunities falling at either end, without reward.

Although Luton were enjoying their fair share of possession and chances on goal, it was Norwich who broke the deadlock on 27 minutes, when Aimee Durrant’s free-kick beat Kezia Hassall – the only goal of a frenetic 45 minutes of end-to-end attacking football.

The whistle had only just blown to signal the restart and Norwich doubled their lead, when Kathryn Stanley broke free, latched on to a loose ball and volleyed in from 18 yards.

Norwich now had the bit between their teeth and went close a few minutes later, as they attempted to put the game beyond Luton’s reach.

Abbi Tate celebrates Norwich's third goal. Picture: Brian CoombesAbbi Tate celebrates Norwich's third goal. Picture: Brian Coombes

But the visitors, with nothing to lose, rallied and they saw opportunities come and go without reward, due to a stoic Norwich defence and solid goalkeeping.

A series of Norwich substitutions during the middle of the half injected fresh legs and pace, with Kirstie Smith on for Summer Rogers, Abbi Tate on for Millie Daviss and Rosie George for Summer Ward.

With the game moving into the final 10 minutes two of the newcomers made telling contributions, with Abbi Tate making it 3-0 before Rosie George added a fourth.

Despite this final onslaught on goal, Luton continued to press on the counter-attack and score a decent consolation in injury time, when Amy Summerfield beat Hope Armstrong.

Rosie George celebrates after scoring Norwich City Ladies' fourth goal Picture: Brian CoombesRosie George celebrates after scoring Norwich City Ladies' fourth goal Picture: Brian Coombes

With three points secured, Norwich will prepare for their final fixture of the first half of the season when they travel to Billericay on Sunday.

Norwich: Armstrong, Parker, Ward (George 76), Diston, McDonald, Daviss (Tate 71), Rogers (Smith 60), Durrant, Snelling, Stanley, Cook. Subs not used: Kennedy, Musson.

Luton: Hassall, Kosky, Ferris, McKay, Carter, Summerfield, Ryan, Carroll, Abraham (Butler 75), Manning, Byron. Subs not used: Stewart, Guest.

Ref: Matthew Hudson. Att: 65.

