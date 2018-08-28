Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

North Walsham return to action with home game against Old Haberdashers

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 November 2018

North Walsham had a tough battle with high-flying Rochford Hundred last time out Picture: HYWEL JONES

North Walsham had a tough battle with high-flying Rochford Hundred last time out Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham return to action in London One North after a weekend off when they welcome Old Haberdashers to Scottow on Saturday (3).

Comment

The break will have refreshed those players who took part in the top of the table clash at Rochford Hundred two weeks ago, which the hosts won 29-10.

Coach Johnny Marsters restricted training last week to a fitness session on Thursday but this week will be two full on sessions.

Opponents Old Haberdashers, who come to Scottow for just the fourth time, have had a good season thus far, winning six of their nine games, and in the last round of fixtures lost to Colchester by a single point. From reports they matched the Essex side up front and this would seem to be down to the fact that there are several new faces in their pack.

As usual Marsters is unlikely to make any more changes than necessary and in the pack it might be restricted to rotating a front row forward to the bench.

In the back line Jake Duffield, who has shone in recent weeks, has a family commitment as do Ben O’Hickey and Rob King, but Donavin Dejongh will return and after missing the last six games with injury Jim Riley will come in on the wing.

The Raiders, who were deprived of a game last week as Beccles, who should have visited Scottow in the Norfolk Intermediate Cup, had half a dozen players with tickets for the Twickenham international, forcing them to concede. With Norwich Union now level on points after their 38-38 draw with Norwich Medics last Saturday there is an urgency for the Raiders to win and pick up bonus points. There are, however, not many easy games in this section as their early season 20-20 draw with Saturday’s opponents Norwich Lions proved.

North Walsham (from): D Canning, F Scott, T Knight, L Brown-Bates, W Hodgson, R Oakes, D Bird, W Swart, C Godwin, R Miller, L Thomson, M Hodgson, J Knight, J Milligan, D Dejongh, J Riley, M Braans, M Travers.

North Walsham Raiders (from): T Browes, M McCall, G Youngs, N Bensley, A Downing, J Parker, G Rossi, P Miller, L Clarke, D Goodrich, M Mulhall, T Hudson, H Hunt, V Vurewa, H Dye, A Beaumont, W Minchin, T Younie.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

‘Bring back Hucks’ - fans would love to see legend in current Canaries fold

How would Darren Huckerby fit in the current Norwich City squad? Picture: Archant

Teemu Pukki insists he is happy at Norwich City amid reported Galatasaray interest

Teemu Pukki has had his say on a potential move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy