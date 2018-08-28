North Walsham set for daunting trip to unbeaten leaders Rochford Hundred

James Knight touches down for North Walsham during their comprehensive win over Eton Manor Picture: HYWEL JONES Chasing Rainbows

A fine performance that produced an excellent win over close rivals Eton Manor propelled North Walsham into second place in the London One North table last week.

But on Saturday the players will have to raise their game to a different level when they travel to play table toppers Rochford Hundred, who sit five points clear with an unblemished record.

The Essex side, who recruited strongly after finishing just below mid-table at the end of the 2016-17 season ran through the London Two North East unbeaten last season so their 27-10 win at Colchester last weekend took their winning run to 28.

Obviously coach Johnny Marsters will be keep changes to a minimum for such a tough test. On the injury front there appeared to be no major problems after last week’s game although lock Ryan Oakes was replaced late on, having taken a knock to his leg. But he went through a full training session on Tuesday with no ill effects.

There will be just one enforced change in the pack as Dane Canning cannot travel so Frank Scott, who had a storming game for the Raiders last week, will go back to the bench. In the back line Donavin Dejongh has family commitments and his slot on the wing is likely to be filled by Rob King, with Ben O’Hickey moving to the bench.

The Raiders, despite having to make nine changes from the squad that beat Lowestoft & Yarmouth the previous week, had a solid win against a well structured Norwich Medics side and can expect to make still more changes this time round when they travel down the road to play Norwich Union at Beeston Hyrne. Prop George Youngs returns after flu but hooker Liam Clarke needs further time for a back injury to recover so new recruit Ronan Lewis will keep the No 2 shirt.

The Warriors are still struggling for numbers so Scott Blyth, who has taken on the running of the side, would be glad to hear from anyone interested in playing even the occasional game to get in touch. He can be contacted on 07920111488

North Walsham (from): F Scott, T Browes, T Knight, L Brown-Bates, W Hodgson, R Oakes, D Bird, W Swart, C Godwin, R Miller, L Thomson, M Hodgson, J Knight, J Milligan, R King, M Braans, B O’Hickey, J Duffield.