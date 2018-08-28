Norfolk Under-18s cruise into last eight of County Cup with fine display

Norfolk Under-18s are through to the FA County Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Isle of Man. Picture: Steve Ames Archant

Norfolk Under 18s are through to the quarter-finals of the FA County Youth Cup after beating Isle of Man 3-1.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Under-18s midfielder George Quantrill in action against Isle of Man. Picture: Steve Ames Norfolk Under-18s midfielder George Quantrill in action against Isle of Man. Picture: Steve Ames

It was clear to see early on that Norfolk wanted to play on the front foot and pressure the Isle of Man goalkeeper.

On the 30-minute mark a low bouncing cross from Norfolk’s left was met by the head of James Bemrose, who put the ball over the bar.

The continuous pressure from Norfolk finally led to the opening goal of the game when Josh Ford launched a long throw into the opposition box. With the ball bouncing around in the Isle of Man penalty area Emre Upston poked the ball home to give Norfolk the lead just before the half-time whistle.

With less than three minutes played in the second half Norfolk were caught out when a shot from the edge of the area beat Connor Milligan in the Norfolk goal.

The early second half goal for the visitors received an instant reaction from the Norfolk boys when Bemrose latched onto a through ball from the midfield. He used his pace to go round the keeper and calmly slot the ball home, giving the boys in green the lead once more just three minutes after the visitor’s goal.

Norfolk stepped up a gear in the last 15 minutes and the Islanders’ keeper pulled off three incredible saves at full stretch in the space of five minutes to keep them in the game.

Norfolk managed to put the game to bed when a cross from Norfolk’s overlapping left back Brady Philpot found the head of Bemrose who buried the ball into the net for his second goal of the game.

The draw for the last eight will be made in early December with the match due to be played on January 19.

Norfolk U18s: Milligan, Bagley, Philpott, Quantrell, Ford, Johnson, Forbes, Murphy, Bemrose, Upston, Watts. Subs: Gilding–Hewitt, Lane, Tinkler, Wing, Lane

Isle of Man U18s: Horbury, Wood, Bridson, Ibanez, Crook, Camarda, Batty, Baines, Andrews, Quirk, Chatel. Subs: Skelcher–Maxwell, Smith, Walters, Lane, Cooil

Referee: Andrew Hitchcox (St Ives)