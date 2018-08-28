Planters keep grip on Cup at expense of neighbours Wroxham

Action from the game between Thetford and Gorleston (green). Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2017

Holders Norwich United put an end to their recent poor form with an impressive 3-1 victory at close neighbours Wroxham.

Thetford Valter Rocha was a handful for Gorleston Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford Valter Rocha was a handful for Gorleston Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Planters started on the front foot and when a second-minute corner was only half cleared the ball fell to Craig Bussens who calmly lifted it over Yachtsmen keeper George Macrae.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 14th minute as Bussens took advantage of defensive hesitation, raced down the left and his cross allowed Liam Jackson the easiest of tap-ins.

Wroxham reduced the arrears 10 minutes later, Nathan Stewart allowed time and space in the area to pick out the far corner.

The Planters spent much of the second half on the back foot but showed great defensive resilience and goalkeeper Luke Pearson was relatively untroubled, although he did have to react well to tip over a 74th-minute Isaac Burrage shot.

A quick break in the 80th minute saw the visitors extend their lead with substitute Max Lane breaking down the right and Jackson stretching to send the ball into the bottom corner and the Planters into the quarter-finals.

They will be joined by Thetford Town, where three goals sent them through at Gorleston’s expense.

The form book suggested a tough afternoon for Thetford, with four defeats from their previous five games, but they produced their best display of the campaign.

They took an eighth-minute lead through Quevin Castro, doubled it in the 62nd minute through Telmo Rocha and sealed victory five minutes from time when Valter Rocha produced a goal of real quality, a half volley from 20 yards – his ninth in his last five games.

Valter Rocha in action for Thetford against Gorleston Picture: Sonya Duncan Valter Rocha in action for Thetford against Gorleston Picture: Sonya Duncan

Elsewhere, Thurlow Nunn First Division high-flyers Harleston Town were beaten 3-2 at home by neighbours Diss. Lawrence Cheese, put the Magpies ahead before Diss equalised less than a minute later through Virgilio Leitao, who added a second before the interval. Just four minutes into the second half debutant Keiron Hagan made it 3-1 before Cheese pulled one back on 69 minutes.

Mattishall’s Xavier Huckle scored the only goal in the game against Norwich CBS while Swaffham beat Caister 1-0, with a 34th-minute goal from captain Alex Vincent. Sheringham beat Wymondham Town 4-0, with goals from Danny Pennell (2), Jordan Rocastle and Liam Moriarty.

In the second round of the Suffolk Senior Cup, Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves were 2-1 winners over Leiston Reserves and Beccles lost 5-4 on penalties to Cornard.

Bradley Sandell and Teimo Rocha in action for Thetford Picture: Sonya Duncan Bradley Sandell and Teimo Rocha in action for Thetford Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford's Elliot Smith Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford's Elliot Smith Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford boss Danny White, left Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford boss Danny White, left Picture: Sonya Duncan

