Norfolk Senior Cup draw: Anglian Combination clubs kept apart

The Norfolk Senior Cup in all its glory Matthew Usher Photography

The three remaining Anglian Combination sides have been kept apart in the Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final draw.

UEA, conquerors of King’s Lynn Town, Mattishall and Wymondham Town were all given home draws.

Wymondham will face Danny White’s Thetford, from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, while UEA are at home to First Division promotion hopefuls Swaffham.

Mattishall are at home to holders Norwich United, who had a good win at Wroxham in the previous round. Diss face favourites Dereham Town, from the Bostik North.

Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final draw: Diss v Dereham, UEA v Swaffham, Wymondham v Thetford, Mattishall v Norwich Utd. To be played on January 26.

Norfolk Women’s Cup quarter-final draw: Taverham v Wymondham, Sprowston Ath v King’s Lynn Town, Thorpe Utd v Gorleston Rangers, Acle v Aylsham. Ties to be played on January 20.