Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk Schools through to semi-finals of National Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 15 January 2019

Norfolk Schools are through to the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup after a 4-1 win over Cleveland Schools. Picture: Danny Muskett

Norfolk Schools are through to the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup after a 4-1 win over Cleveland Schools. Picture: Danny Muskett

Archant

Norfolk Schools are through to the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup after a 4-1 win over Cleveland Schools.

Norfolk will now play Sussex in the last four of the competition after goals from Sonil Vasileiau (2), Colby Watts and Evan Perry saw off Cleveland.

The Norfolk squad are also sitting in second place behind Bedfordshire in the SE England Under 16 League. A win over Hertfordshire later this month

could also see the team reaching SE England semi finals for the third year running.

Norfolk squad: Ollie Roberts (Hethersett), Jacob North (Ormiston), James Everett (Stalham), Kyle Halil (Diss), Josh Wells (Thetford), Brook Hinton (Notre Dame), Ollie Whittaker (Wymondham), Joe Muskett (Taverham), Olly Rampling (Hellesdon), Colby Watts (Hethersett), James Ketteridge (Wymondham), Evan Perry (Hellesdon), Tyler Matthews (Diss), Calum Dickinson (Hellesdon), Rilewa Razzaq (Notre Dame), Manny Akpan (Thorpe), Sonil Vasileiau (Hellesdon), James Dickerson (Acle).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Antiques store removes target featuring mock-up terrorist after visitor left ‘disgusted’

One of the targets that had been on display at Looses Emporium. Photo: Luke Powell

Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply

Norfolk Police have arrested three people on drug supply and driving offences. Picture: Norwich Police

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Chris Goreham: Leeds boss Bielsa won’t be hiring me to spy on Norwich City any time soon

Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan stayed on the bench for West Brom against City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists