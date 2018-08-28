Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk draw 19-19 with Cambridgeshire to clinch regional title

PUBLISHED: 08:20 18 January 2019

Norwich's Rudyard Gant was in the Norfolk squad Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Norwich's Rudyard Gant was in the Norfolk squad Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Archant

Norfolk took home the Tri-Counties Championship trophy after a thrilling 19-19 draw against Cambridgeshire at Ely on Wednesday evening.

After a late Cambridgeshire comeback had taken the hosts to within touching distance of the title, Norfolk scored late on to tie the match and take the spoils due to a superior points difference, with both sides having beaten Suffolk earlier in the season.

The away side, coached by Dave Brunton and made up of representatives from seven different clubs, started the game the brighter of the two sides, churning out phase after phase in the opening 10 minutes in an attempt to breach the Cambridgeshire defence.

The breakthrough eventually came with just over a quarter of the game gone. Good phase play from the Norfolk backs saw the ball eventually shipped out wide to Norwich’s Jason Hynd who stepped past his man and showed a clean pair of heels to the home full back to crash under the posts.

They scored again 15 minutes later with a another well-worked try via Rudyard Gant, another Norwich representative, and saw it out until half-time to take in a useful lead of 14-0.

The second half began in major reversal, with Cambridgeshire now posing the questions to the Norfolk defence who held out for the most part in the early stages.

Time progressed and the hosts managed to find their way through, with second row Matt Woods making the hard yards to break the defensive line and touch down under the posts.

Cambridgeshire continued their resurgence and gave themselves a wonderful chance of victory with another two scores in the second half, courtesy of hooker Jim Storey and No 6 Ben Stapleton.

With the former try unconverted, it still left Norfolk in with a chance of spoiling the home party by crossing again. They took this opportunity, playing for the crucial score until the final moments when Hynd crossed again for the game leveller, much to the frustration of the home crowd.

The game was up at 80 minutes, with the final score of 19-19 called. This in turn meant that due to their superior final result against Suffolk at Wymondham in December, Norfolk took home the prestigious Eastern Counties Cup Trophy.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

As Norfolk faces cuts and council tax hike, revamp bill for County Hall soars by extra £24m

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Football fans reminded of Norwich footbridge diversion ahead of Canaries’ first home game since closure

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Meet the Norfolk mums helping parents of children with special educational needs

SENsational Families celebrates received a National Lottery grant to help expand its services for the families of children with special educational needs in Norfolk. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke on Blues’ test and selection posers

Jordan Rhodes could be a key figure to break down a stubborn Birmingham rearguard Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists