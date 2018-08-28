Search

Norfolk set to host Suffolk at Wymondham Rugby Club’s new ground

PUBLISHED: 00:20 21 November 2018

Action from the first game to be played at Barnard Fields between Wymondham and Holt Picture: CHARLOTTE HAMMOND

Action from the first game to be played at Barnard Fields between Wymondham and Holt Picture: CHARLOTTE HAMMOND

Archant

Norfolk will be breaking new ground when they open their Tri Counties Championship programme against Suffolk on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).

The fixture will be played at Barnard Fields, Wymondham Rugby Club’s new base on the edge of the town, which was officially opened last month.

Coach Dave Brunton has selected a starting line-up featuring seven home players, while six other clubs are represented.

Norfolk: Jason Hynd (Norwich), Ollie Colman (Wymondham), Dane Canning (N Walsham), Nathan Wilson (Wymondham), Josh Wright (Wymondham), Luke Bailey (Thetford), Simon Darby (Wymondham), Ethan Holmwood (Wymondham), Bruce Van Poortvliet (Holt), Louie Cooke (Norwich Medics), Chris Collins-Reed (Wymondham), Ollie Charlish (Wymondham), Ryan Gardner (Thetford), Tristan Smith (Norwich), Chris Beard (Diss). Reps: Jake Girdler (Diss), Aaron Beaumont (N Walsham), Aaron Cole (Holt), Ollie Woodrow (Holt), Alex O’Brien (Norwich), John Trede (Thetford), Matt Bailey (Thetford).

