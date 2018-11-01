Search

Norfolk keeper helps England to reach knockout stages of World Amputee World Cup

01 November, 2018 - 15:24
Kieran Lambourne, centre (yellow jersey), and the England team celebrate their progression to the knockout stages of the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico Picture: LAJ Photography

Kieran Lambourne, centre (yellow jersey), and the England team celebrate their progression to the knockout stages of the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico Picture: LAJ Photography

LAJ Photography

Mexico is providing the perfect atmosphere for a Norfolk footballer’s debut on the world stage.

Comment

Kieran Lambourne is part of the England squad who have just topped their group at the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup, having won all three of their games so far.

Uruguay were beaten 5-0 on Sunday and Ireland 3-0 on Monday, before top spot in Group A was secured with another 3-0 victory, over hosts Mexico in front of a lively crowd, on Tuesday.

That has sent the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) team through to the last 16, where they will take on Argentina tonight at 1am UK time – with either Brazil or France awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals.

Lambourne is from Tilney St Lawrence, near King’s Lynn and studies sports science at Portsmouth University. He was born without one of his arms below the elbow and plays for Peterborough United.

The 19-year-old is one of two goalkeepers in the England squad, who had to raise the £70,000 needed to ensure they could compete at the tournament due to a cut in their Football Association funding – with the Premier League and sponsors Simply Business stepping in to make sure the 13-man squad could travel just weeks ago.

Lambourne’s dad, John, said: “Kieran has played in all of the matches, coming on at half-time in the first match and playing most of the second half in the other two matches.

“He is the number two keeper but he is being used as much as possible to ensure he is match sharp. One of the squad has already gone down with sickness and as keeper is such an important position the management are ensuring he is ready to step in as first choice if needed.

“The same care is being taken as the full England team, with the two keepers not being allowed to room together to reduce the risk of both becoming ill at the same time.

“The England team are being treated like celebrities by the local community and Kieran has been doing selfies with them and signing autographs, so he is having a great time!”

Kieran Lambourne catching the ball during England's 5-0 win over Uruguay during the group stages of the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico Picture: LAJ PhotographyKieran Lambourne catching the ball during England's 5-0 win over Uruguay during the group stages of the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico Picture: LAJ Photography

Kieran Lambourne posing for photos with local youngsters at the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico Picture: LAJ PhotographyKieran Lambourne posing for photos with local youngsters at the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico Picture: LAJ Photography

