Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk youngsters begin defence of FA County Youth Cup with long trek to Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 11:31 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 26 October 2018

Norfolk Under 18s celebrate after winning the FA County Youth Cup last season Picture: Bryn Hughes

Norfolk Under 18s celebrate after winning the FA County Youth Cup last season Picture: Bryn Hughes

Archant

Norfolk begin their defence of the FA County Youth Cup today when they make the long journey west to face Cornwall’s Under 18 representative squad.

Comment

The management team, headed up by Norfolk County FA chief executive Gavin Lemmon, have selected a strong squad of players to represent the county in this second round match after two trial evenings held at the FDC at Bowthorpe.

Norfolk arguably head into the competition as one of the favourites having won the title last year after beating Staffordshire 2-0 in the final at the Bet 365 Stadium, home of Stoke City Football Club.

The long trip is nothing new to Norfolk – who left the FDC yesterday morning – last season’s exploits included treks to Northumberland and the Isle of Man en route to the final

Norfolk were given a bye in the first round, while Cornwall overcame Bedfordshire 5-0.

Lemmon spoke of his excitement of the task ahead as Norfolk look to defend their title.

“We are really looking forward to this season’s competition which sees us attempt to be the first County FA to ever retain the national cup,” he said.

“We want representing the County FA to be a positive experience for the players and one that they enjoy being part of.

“We’ll be asking them to play with no fear and to go out and express themselves.”

The game kicks off at 11am at Kellaway Park.

Norfolk squad: Alie Bangura (Dereham Town), James Bemrose (Long Stratton), Jack Cottingham (Gorleston, Norwich Ceyms), Reece Crowe (Norwich United), Jordan Forbes (Norwich United), Josh Ford (Great Yarmouth Town), Harrison Gilding-Hewitt (Wroxham), Lewis Johnson (Norwich CBS), Max Lane (Norwich United), Connor Milligan (Wroxham), Owen Murphy (Dereham Town), Brady Philpott (Gorleston), Emre Upston (King’s Lynn Town).

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Stuart Watson: ‘They may have Jordan Rhodes’ heart now, but Lambert is soon to be a blue’

Once a yellow. Now set to be a Blue? Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Former Canaries boss Lambert set to join IPSWICH as Town sack Hurst

Norwich City Championship winning parade throught the streets of Norwich after winning the League One title in 2010. Paul Lambert and Grant Holt in the Castle keep Photo: Simon Finlay

Opinion: ‘Takes them down and becomes an immortal god’ – City fans see the funny side of Lambert’s pending Ipswich arrival

Paul Lambert spent three seasons as manager at Norwich City, but is set to take over at Ipswich Town Picture: Archant

Canos looking forward to Canaries clash after showing ex-boss Neil what he’s capable of

Sergi Canos returns to Carrow Road with Brentford this weekend Picture: Richard Sellers

Opinion: Stuart Hodge: Good to see Daniel Farke’s way is paying dividends at Norwich City

Head coach Daniel Farke shares a word with young Todd Cantwell after the win over Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy