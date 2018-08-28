Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk 60 Suffolk 19: Hosts turn on the style at Wymondham Rugby Club’s new home

PUBLISHED: 16:38 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 22 November 2018

Norfolk line up for a team picture at Wymondham Rugby Club, where they took on Suffolk in their opening county fixture of the season Picture: NORFOLK RFU

Norfolk line up for a team picture at Wymondham Rugby Club, where they took on Suffolk in their opening county fixture of the season Picture: NORFOLK RFU

Archant

Norfolk turned in a commanding performance to see off neighbours Suffolk 60-19 in the first representative match to be staged at Wymondham Rugby Club’s new Barnard Fields ground.

Comment

On a chilly night a large crowd braved the weather to catch the action as the traditional inter-county rivalry was renewed.

Suffolk, having lost to Cambridgeshire in the first match of the series, had to beat Norfolk to maintain any interest in the competition but the hosts, having picked a strong team, had other ideas.

Norfolk attacked from the outset and it was obvious they intended to run the ball whenever possible. This approach proved fruitful and with plentiful supply of good ball from the line-outs, with Simon Darby (Wymondham) excelling, and scrums, which Norfolk dominated with a strong front-row of Jason Hynd (Norwich), Oli Coleman (Wymondham) and Dane Canning (North Walsham), points were rapidly accumulated.

Louie Cooke (Norwich Medics), making his debut, worked well with his backs to keep the Norfolk team on the front foot.

Veteran captain Bruce Van Poortvliet (Holt) again demonstrated his ability to move the ball quickly from scrums and rucks and was always alert for an opportunity to produce one of his sniping runs.

Suffolk stuck to their task and put their bodies on the line in defence but struggled to contain the black and gold of Norfolk and were relieved to hear the half-time whistle.

Norfolk resumed having used all their replacements and Suffolk came back into the match as the hosts initially struggled to regain their fluency.

However, normal service was soon resumed as the Norfolk replacements settled in.

Norfolk now head to Ely in January to take on Cambridgeshire in a game which will determine who will hold the inter-county bragging rights for the season.

Among the officials watching the game was Wymondham life member John Meen, who has been involved in Norfolk rugby since the 1950s. The oldest surviving president of Norfolk RFU, he received honorary life membership of the organisation from current president John Baines.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Maybe some people aren’t happy I am here but no-one can take away what we did there’ - Paul Lambert proud of City legacy

Former Norwich City chief Paul Lambert knows the scale of the task to get Ipswich Town up the Championship table Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated RECAP: Norwich City’s AGM

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Championship clubs weigh up next move in TV rights stand off

Norwich City's derby trip to Ipswich was broadcast on Sky Sports red button service earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy